ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I’m going to kill you.’ Charlotte man who held up 3 businesses is sentenced

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCAOY_0iwK0MWM00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWWS) – A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Charlotte resident John Gaddy, 35, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in June.

Records showed that last spring Gaddy was armed with a BB gun and robbed three businesses in Huntersville, Troutman, and Stanley. “If you don’t put all the money in the bag, I’m going to kill you,” Gaddy told a clerk while pointing the gun at them during one of the robberies.

Statesville teen leads high-speed chase, tries to flee on foot: Sheriff

A Dollar Tree and two convenience stores were the businesses that were hit.

Gaddy was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in May during a traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hands out free...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Father charged with boy's shooting death

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday. Officers responded at about 7;30 p.m. to the area of 1900 Charleston Place in southeast Charlotte and found the boy suffering from what they initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy