Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Spartans Down Wisconsin Behind 44 Saves from St. Cyr
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers. The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
WILX-TV
Spartans to Play For Soccer Title
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The women’s Big Ten tournament soccer title will be decided at 2pm Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Regular season champ and top seed Michigan State faces Penn State. The Spartans have a 16-1-3 season record, the most wins the program has ever recorded in school history. The Spartans beat Minnesota and Nebraska both by 2-1 scores in their opening two tournament matches.
WILX-TV
MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Advance in Big Ten Tournament
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Top seed Michigan State scored with 23 minutes remaining in the match in downing fourth seed Nebraska Thursday in the semi-finals of the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament. The Spartans won their 16th game of the season, a school record. Northwestern and Penn State are playing in the other semi-final, both matches in Columbus, Ohio. The championship match is set for 2pm Sunday.
WILX-TV
In My View: District championship football games are tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
WILX-TV
East Lansing takes down Portage Northern in district final 34-24
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing took an early lead in their district final game against Portage Northern, and never looked back with a 34-24 win. It was a show for the EL running backs Kanye Jackson and Jace Clarizio; Jackson rushed for 107 yards and Clarizo ran for 132 yards. Each of them scored.
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
WILX-TV
Pre Olympic Handball Competition Coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U. S. National Women’s Senior Handball Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s Team to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. This is the first ever national team to compete in the area on a path to the Olympic games. The match will take place at the Lansing City Arena next Thursday, November 10 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door for more than 1,000 spectators. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority is the host body.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
WILX-TV
Law firm determines MSU did not properly certify Title IX violations in 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A completed review by a law firm found that Michigan State University (MSU) did not certify Title IX violations. The MSU Board of Trustees announced on Friday that they retained the law firm of Honigman LLP to investigate whether the University properly followed state law to certify that former MSU President Samuel Stanley, who stepped down on Friday, and a member of the Board of Trustees reviewed all the 2021 Title IX reports involving the alleged sexual misconduct of employees.
WILX-TV
Napolean has no problem with Manchester
NAPOLEAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Napoleon Pirates claimed a district championship Friday night as it improved its unbeaten record to 11-0 with a commanding 42-13 win over Manchester. The Pirates put their unblemished mark on the line next week when they take on Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the...
WILX-TV
Mason Bulldogs win district title with 34-12 win over Jackson
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A slow start for the Mason Bulldogs Friday night was uncharacteristic. Their win over Jackson in the district final was not. The Bulldogs went down 6-0 early, but took a 7-6 lead on the next drive and never looked back, thanks to a Cason Carswell rushing touchdown, followed by two TD passes.
WILX-TV
East Lansing announces 2022 Community Photo Contest winners
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The winners of the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo Contest were announced Thursday. There were 241 photos submitted and 14 were selected as winners. William Rowan’s photo, “Spartan Tree in MSU Farmland,” won the first-place prize of a $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card....
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge avenges early-season loss, holds off Holt to take district title
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After an early-season loss to Holt, that result stayed in the back of the minds of the Grand Ledge football team. Now, playing their best football of the season, the Comets got sweet revenge, outlasting the Rams 21-20 to take their first district title since 2015.
WILX-TV
MSU study suggests being online helps children stay connected
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the great screen time debate. A lot of parents would agree that teens spend too much time on social media and video games. A professor at Michigan State, however, said the real issue is some teens are not spending enough time online. “Kind...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
WILX-TV
Helmets to Hardhats: Nonprofit aims to help veterans get construction jobs
Man arrested in Jackson, Miss. to stand trial in deadly Jackson, Mich. shooting. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to potential for very strong winds. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Wind gusts near 50 MPH are possible.
WILX-TV
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds. The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
Comments / 0