Variety

Jennifer Aniston Says ‘There Are No More Movie Stars’ and Hates Social Media: ‘It’s Torture for Me’

Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits.” “Whoa. Oh, that just gave me chills,” Aniston responded. “I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s...
Albany Herald

'American Idol’ Announces its Judges, Host and Premiere Date for Season 6 on ABC

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it is ABC’s motto for American Idol when it returns for its sixth season on ABC. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will all be returning, as will Ryan Seacrest, the only original cast member, who will host the search for the next singing sensation for the 21st time.
Albany Herald

Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner's co-parenting with Ben Affleck

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a blended family and it sounds like things are going well. In an interview with Vogue released Tuesday, Lopez talked about reuniting with her former fiancé of whom she said she "never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there."
Albany Herald

‘The Doll Factory’ Ensemble Cast Unveiled As Esmé Creed-Miles Takes Lead

The cast for the upcoming U.K. original series The Doll Factory has been announced, with Hanna star Esmé Creed-Miles set to lead the Paramount+ drama series. Paramount Global made the announcement on Wednesday, November 8, for the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Elizabeth Macneal. In addition to Creed-Miles, who will play Iris, who paints dolls and dreams of becoming an artist, the six-episode drama will star Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) as taxidermist Silas, Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Iris’ twin sister Rose, and George Webster (Wedding Season) as painter Louis.

