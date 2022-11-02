Read full article on original website
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
One critical after west Columbus shooting
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
Morning Forecast: November 4, 2022
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Pike County massacre trial
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
One dead in Plain Township crash
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton. The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton. The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for […]
High school football regional quarterfinals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs roll into week two for the regional quarterfinals as teams continue their quest to winning a state championship. Below is a look at the games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Regional Quarterfinal games on FFN Gahanna at Bradley […]
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
Man faces life in prison for beating wife to death in Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park in 2021 faces up to life in prison. Santiago Martinez was found guilty of murder in Franklin County Court Friday in the death of his wife, Alexandra Berrios. According to the prosecutor’s office, Martinez testified that on March 22, […]
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting
