Columbus, OH

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 11-05-2022.
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern.
One critical after west Columbus shooting

One critical after west Columbus shooting.
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
Morning Forecast: November 4, 2022

Morning Forecast: November 4, 2022
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Pike County massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — The Columbus City Council is considering two proposals from the Columbus Department of Public Safety that would add restrictions on mobile food vendors and community noise in the Short North. https://nbc4i.co/3FMhwmX. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash. Woman sentenced for deadly drunk driving crash.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
One dead in Plain Township crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place restaurant.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton. The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton. The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for […]
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Polls might be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, but election officials' work starts earlier and ends far later to ensure voting goes smoothly — and election results come quickly.
