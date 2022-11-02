ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $93.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. The computer networking company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat

Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth

Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
Recap: Laureate Education Q3 Earnings

Laureate Education LAUR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laureate Education beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $33.31 million from the same...
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat

PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
Recap: Kymera Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kymera Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $10.79 million from the same...
Prestige Consumer: Q2 Earnings Insights

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same...
Earnings Preview: SI-BONE

SI-BONE SIBN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SI-BONE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.47. SI-BONE bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings

Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
Donnelley Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Donnelley Financial Solns missed estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.94. Revenue was down $59.00 million from...
Shares of Block jump on earnings beat

Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:. EPS:...
Earnings Outlook For Certara

Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...

