Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former KU guard leads Pitt State into match up with Kansas Jayhawks
It's been two decades since Jeff Boschee put on a Jayhawk jersey, but on Thursday, he leads the Gorillas into an exhibition game against KU.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Community gathers to remember beloved Kansas City basketball coach, pastor
Calvin Wainright, 68, died Monday, on Halloween, after suffering health complications, according to his family.
KCTV 5
Undefeated Liberty North ends Blue Springs South's breakout season
There will be a new high school football champion from Kansas 6A after Gardner-Edgerton defeated Blue Valley Northwest. Rivalry renewed: Park Hill South sends Park Hill home for the season. Updated: 5 hours ago. These two rivals squared off for a second time in the 2022 season. Kansas, Missouri high...
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Takeaways from a wild Thursday include Clay Center, KC Piper, and Olathe Northwest
Five takeaways from a wild Thursday night of Round of 16 contests. The other R16 games will occur Friday. Class 6A Olathe Northwest and Class 4A KC Piper both defeated ranked teams. SIK’s Bethany Bowman also has video interviews posted from 6A Olathe West’s victory Thursday. Check out more this...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville football eyes revenge in district match-up
The Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 8 Championship on November 4. Maryville will look to avenge their earlier-in-the-season loss to St. Pius X on September 16, when they fell in a close game, 27-34 in Kansas City. Even with the loss, the Spoofhounds out-gained St. Pius X 490 offensive yards to 277. However the Warriors have come out on top in recent match-ups between the two, winning the last three games.
Some Kansas City area districts move Friday football games due to rain
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
AdWeek
Mike Nicco Leaving KGO to Join KSHB in Kansas City as Chief Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Mike Nicco has been named chief meteorologist at Kansas City, Mo., NBC affiliate KSHB. Nicco comes from the ABC owned San Francisco...
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
Experts project close race for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District seat
The congressional race for the Kansas' 3rd district is gaining attention just days before the 2022 midterm election.
Overland Park, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
