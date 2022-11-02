The Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 8 Championship on November 4. Maryville will look to avenge their earlier-in-the-season loss to St. Pius X on September 16, when they fell in a close game, 27-34 in Kansas City. Even with the loss, the Spoofhounds out-gained St. Pius X 490 offensive yards to 277. However the Warriors have come out on top in recent match-ups between the two, winning the last three games.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO