Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) common stock between September 30, 2020 and August 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchases pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus used in connection with the offer, sale, and direct listing of Palantir Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) beginning on or about September 30, 2020 (the “Offering”). Captioned Shijun Liu, Individually and as Trustee of The Liu Family Trust 2019 v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-2893 (D. Colo.), the Palantir class action lawsuit charges Palantir as well as certain of its top executive officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two previously filed complaints are also pending – Cupat v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02384 (D. Colo.), and Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02805 (D. Colo.).

1 DAY AGO