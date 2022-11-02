Read full article on original website
EXTENDED CLASS PERIOD: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Against Palantir Technologies Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case - PLTR
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) common stock between September 30, 2020 and August 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchases pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus used in connection with the offer, sale, and direct listing of Palantir Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) beginning on or about September 30, 2020 (the “Offering”). Captioned Shijun Liu, Individually and as Trustee of The Liu Family Trust 2019 v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-2893 (D. Colo.), the Palantir class action lawsuit charges Palantir as well as certain of its top executive officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two previously filed complaints are also pending – Cupat v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02384 (D. Colo.), and Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Palantir Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-02805 (D. Colo.).
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
Henry, a Carlisle Company, Recognized as The Home Depot’s Building Materials Vendor of the Year
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was pleased that its Henry Company business, part of the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) segment, was recognized as The Home Depot’s Building Materials Vendor of the Year for 2022, the first time Henry has received this prestigious award in almost 20 years as a supplier. This award recognizes outstanding performance and product innovation and is awarded at The Home Depot’s Annual Supplier Partnership Meetings.
