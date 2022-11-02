HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.

