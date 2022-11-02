Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
KTLO
Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
Comments / 0