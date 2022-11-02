ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elaine, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
HELENA, AR
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy