Guns, inflation, immigration: Latino voters in Texas on their top issues this election
In the months leading up to Election Day on November 8th, The Texas Newsroom wanted to hear from Latino voters about the issues that are driving them to the polls. Reporters from across the state have been asking voters what they hope candidates know about them and their community, along with what they think elected officials should prioritize.
Hey, Texans! Election Day is Tuesday. Are you registered, and do you know how to vote?
The Texas Secretary of State’s office has a tool on its website where voters can ensure they are able to cast a ballot. Some county governments also offer a similar tool on their websites. (For example, here is Harris County’s, and here is El Paso County’s.) A quick search of your local election department’s website should let you know if you can check your registration status there.
LGBTQ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind
A lifelong Republican born and raised in deep-red East Texas, Thomas Smith often laments that he felt forced to become a Democrat this year. “Ever since the Texas GOP put out their platform earlier in the year, I feel like they deliberately excluded me from the party,” he said. “I don’t agree with all Democratic ideas, but I would rather be part of them than support a group of people who personally have a vendetta against myself.”
Who’s running for Texas comptroller, and why is that job so important?
Texas voters on Tuesday will decide whether to re-elect incumbent Comptroller Glenn Hegar or choose his Democratic challenger, Janet Dudding. The comptroller’s race might not be the most talked about this election cycle, but the office oversees a variety of important areas in Texas. For instance, the state comptroller...
Many churches use their pulpit to support or oppose political candidates
The 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, has long barred nonprofits, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates. But according to reporting from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica, that hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking as of late. And while the actions could prompt a place of worship to lose their tax-exempt status if found to violate the amendment, the IRS has largely shied away from cracking down.
Automatic locks and bulletproof windows top the proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
