First public school in Mission Bay breaks ground

A rendering of the new Mission Bay Elementary School at 6th and Nelson Rising Lane. Courtesy of SFUSD

Mission Bay has come a long way since the '90s — it's become host to parks, a new stadium, hotels, a university campus, more commercial real estate than ever, and soon, fresh affordable housing.

Now, the first S.F. Unified School District project in a decade is ready to welcome families to the neighborhood.

SFUSD broke ground on the construction of a brand-new elementary school in Mission Bay Oct. 27, the first public school in the neighborhood. The school is part of the Mission Bay Revitalization Project, outlined 24 years ago on this date in November of 1998.

This marks a major turning point in the area's development, said Assemblymember Matt Haney, because schools are a critical support for a burgeoning community.

"Mission Bay is one of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighborhoods but doesn’t have a public school," said Haney. "With a new public school, Mission Bay will continue to grow as a thriving family friendly, kid-friendly neighborhood, and this site will also provide hands-on educational opportunities to students from across the city."

The district hosted a "shovel-ready" ceremony that was widely attended by local institutions — public figures from city government, officials from UC San Francisco, and school district leadership joined constituents from Mission Bay to celebrate the project.

The lot, about 2.5 acres, sits at the corner of 6th and Nelson Rising Ln on Mission Bay Lot 14, adjacent to the UCSF medical campus and the Mission Creek Channel waterway. It will be walking distance to a nearby soccer field and Mission Bay Kid's Park, a large playground.

In total, construction is projected to cost about $90 million. The funding comes from the last drops of a civic bond from 2016 , aimed at improving facilities in the school district.

This will be the first new school opened by S.F. Unified in over ten years, which means it represents a "rare opportunity to design a 21st century school from the ground up", according to a district press release.

In keeping with the neighborhood's resident biotech, regular tech and public health power players, the school will prioritize STEM-focused education.

Not only will the school serve 550 elementary-age students, it will also house a career counseling center for high schoolers — a way to get kids on track toward jobs in local industry.

This connection is "crucial", said District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey, and reflects the career opportunities in the neighborhood.

"This is truly an exciting day for families in Mission Bay," said Dorsey. "Looking towards our future, Mission Bay and District 6 is slated for so much new development, and families will finally have the opportunity to attend a good school close to their homes."

This emphasis aligns with more than just the commercial interests in the area.

For the past twenty years, UCSF has offered STEM education support for S.F. Unified, and "enthusiastically welcomes" the new development to their campus, said Renee Navarro, MD, vice chancellor of diversity and outreach at UCSF.

"We see the establishment of this school as a continuation of [our] long standing efforts to provide services that lead to student academic success and exploration of various STEM careers for the underrepresented students and public schools we serve," said Navarro. "We look forward to deepening our work together with the opening of this innovative and exciting new school."

Mission Bay has over 6,000 units of new housing, 30 percent of which are zoned as affordable. SFUSD anticipates over 700 additional students in Mission Bay alone, once housing construction concludes.

SFUSD is ready for the new addition, said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne.

"Watching a new neighborhood take shape before our eyes is an amazing experience, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to bring a new, state-of-the-art school to San Francisco," Wayne said. "This new school increases educational access in an area that has undergone tremendous growth over the last several years — and much more growth is expected to come."