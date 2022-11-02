ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First public school in Mission Bay breaks ground

By Molly Hetherwick, Courtesy of SFUSD
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0onw_0iwJxYIl00
A rendering of the new Mission Bay Elementary School at 6th and Nelson Rising Lane. Courtesy of SFUSD

Mission Bay has come a long way since the '90s — it's become host to parks, a new stadium, hotels, a university campus, more commercial real estate than ever, and soon, fresh affordable housing.

Now, the first S.F. Unified School District project in a decade is ready to welcome families to the neighborhood.

SFUSD broke ground on the construction of a brand-new elementary school in Mission Bay Oct. 27, the first public school in the neighborhood. The school is part of the Mission Bay Revitalization Project, outlined 24 years ago on this date in November of 1998.

This marks a major turning point in the area's development, said Assemblymember Matt Haney, because schools are a critical support for a burgeoning community.

"Mission Bay is one of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighborhoods but doesn’t have a public school," said Haney. "With a new public school, Mission Bay will continue to grow as a thriving family friendly, kid-friendly neighborhood, and this site will also provide hands-on educational opportunities to students from across the city."

The district hosted a "shovel-ready" ceremony that was widely attended by local institutions — public figures from city government, officials from UC San Francisco, and school district leadership joined constituents from Mission Bay to celebrate the project.

The lot, about 2.5 acres, sits at the corner of 6th and Nelson Rising Ln on Mission Bay Lot 14, adjacent to the UCSF medical campus and the Mission Creek Channel waterway. It will be walking distance to a nearby soccer field and Mission Bay Kid's Park, a large playground.

In total, construction is projected to cost about $90 million. The funding comes from the last drops of a civic bond from 2016 , aimed at improving facilities in the school district.

This will be the first new school opened by S.F. Unified in over ten years, which means it represents a "rare opportunity to design a 21st century school from the ground up", according to a district press release.

In keeping with the neighborhood's resident biotech, regular tech and public health power players, the school will prioritize STEM-focused education.

Not only will the school serve 550 elementary-age students, it will also house a career counseling center for high schoolers — a way to get kids on track toward jobs in local industry.

This connection is "crucial", said District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey, and reflects the career opportunities in the neighborhood.

"This is truly an exciting day for families in Mission Bay," said Dorsey. "Looking towards our future, Mission Bay and District 6 is slated for so much new development, and families will finally have the opportunity to attend a good school close to their homes."

This emphasis aligns with more than just the commercial interests in the area.

For the past twenty years, UCSF has offered STEM education support for S.F. Unified, and "enthusiastically welcomes" the new development to their campus, said Renee Navarro, MD, vice chancellor of diversity and outreach at UCSF.

"We see the establishment of this school as a continuation of [our] long standing efforts to provide services that lead to student academic success and exploration of various STEM careers for the underrepresented students and public schools we serve," said Navarro. "We look forward to deepening our work together with the opening of this innovative and exciting new school."

Mission Bay has over 6,000 units of new housing, 30 percent of which are zoned as affordable. SFUSD anticipates over 700 additional students in Mission Bay alone, once housing construction concludes.

SFUSD is ready for the new addition, said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne.

"Watching a new neighborhood take shape before our eyes is an amazing experience, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to bring a new, state-of-the-art school to San Francisco," Wayne said. "This new school increases educational access in an area that has undergone tremendous growth over the last several years — and much more growth is expected to come."

Comments / 0

Related
hoodline.com

San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay

An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
diablomag.com

Party of Five in the East Bay

The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
OAKLAND, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
oaklandside.org

New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. Central Subway is here

The Central Subway, a highly anticipated transit corridor connecting Chinatown and Union Square to the Bayview and Visitacion Valley, will be running on all cylinders by Jan. 7. The announcement is right on schedule, according to previous reporting by The Examiner. The S.F. Municipal Transit Authority announced that the project would have a soft launch on Nov 19 — and fares will be waived in November and December. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students

Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'Entwined' art installation returns to Golden Gate Park

Come December, an "Entwined" meadow will be in full bloom in Golden Gate Park. The illuminated art installation, located in Peacock Meadow, will dazzle visitors from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. It is a collaboration between the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, as well as Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken. "This beloved and brilliant installation is something that parkgoers have come...
PALO ALTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Martinez to Coordinate Resolution of Homeless Camp, Known as “Camp Hope”

Over the past week, upon learning of the Homeless Action Coalition’s imminent plans to discontinue services at Camp Hope (an encampment of unhoused individuals located at the outdoor amphitheater at the City’s Waterfront), the City of Martinez initiated a response to address the anticipated impacts of this departure.
MARTINEZ, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Can S.F. students keep up with new aggressive learning goals?

Following the release of last year’s state test scores, the San Francisco Unified School District has created a five-year plan to get the majority of their students reading and doing math at or above grade level by 2027. The district’s goals stipulate that all third, eighth and 12th graders’ proficiency in reading, math and college preparedness, respectively, will increase by about 20 percent over the next five years. This will...
San Francisco Examiner

Prop J and what’s needed for the future use of JFK Drive

As a young boy, I remember the thrill of seeing alligators crawling around the pond at the venerable Steinhart Aquarium. And I recall the joy of visiting the concourse in Golden Gate Park many times as a child, teenager and adult. Sundays with my mother and grandmother and my brothers and sisters at the Japanese Tea Garden were a special time. My wife Janet and I had an engagement party at the Asian Art Museum when it was still alongside the old de Young Museum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
San Francisco Examiner

Newsom to withhold $1 billion in homeless funding. Here’s what could happen in S.F.

Governor Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in state funding for homelessness after determining that city and county response plans throughout the state were unsatisfactory, he announced Thursday. San Francisco was previously slated to receive $47.3 million through the latest state funding round, which is the third allotment of the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program. The state has so far allocated $1.5 billion through the fund for homelessness to all counties and the state’s 13 largest cities, including San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
offmetro.com

10 Unique Coffee Shops in San Francisco You MUST Try

San Francisco is well-known for its vibrant cafe culture, and there are countless cafes to choose from in the city. However, if you want to try something new and unique, look no further than these coffee shops. At some, you can enjoy CBD-infused drinks, which lately have become extremely popular online, and you can find a great selection at places like Canna Cabana, for example. Others make for a fun atmosphere and offer traditional coffee options. Next time your caffeine fix calls for something out of the ordinary, give one of these unique coffee shops a try. You won’t be disappointed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay

SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
588
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy