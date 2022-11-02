Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns
Halloween has come and gone, but Jennifer Garner’s “costume” is relevant all day, every day, especially if you’re a mom-on-the-go. Garner is relatable! She’s real! And she’s always down to make fun of herself, so it’s fitting she recently dressed up as “late-for-the-bus-mom,” opting for two or, well, three things every parent always has within close reach: a bathrobe (Garner’s takes it a step further with her monogrammed initials on the front), a cup of coffee, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Ugg boots, which leads us to the most important takeaway from Garner’s recent look. Uggs are the unofficial shoe of every Hollywood mom, backed by big names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s easy to see why.
Sarah Jessica Parker Styled a Lazy-Girl Outfit with a Fall-Approved Accessory — and Somehow, It Worked
Ever since I started pursuing journalism, I’ve been compared to Miss Carrie Bradshaw — and I’m not mad about it. Who wouldn’t want to emulate her insightful allure and positive outlook? And don’t forget about her sense of fashion; it’s the jewel in the crown. Another reason I love the comparison? Sarah Jessica Parker, the genius behind the Carrie Bradshaw character, is just as much of a fashion icon IRL. And sometimes, she takes some style days off, reminding everyone (and myself!) that it’s okay to step out in your best lazy-girl outfit and still be that girl.
Gigi Hadid Combined '90s- and '00s-Style Pieces to Create the Perfect Throwback Look
Let’s rewind back to the early 2000s: It was the era of laced camis, overly long tees, and low-rise jeans. Sound familiar? It should, because it’s an awful lot like the current fashion scene. Whether you’re on board with the early ‘00s-style wave or not, it’s here, and it’s coming in hot. Just look at Gigi Hadid for proof.
Selena Gomez Paired a Slinky Purple Dress with the Most Perfect Party-Ready Heels
Last night, Selena Gomez stepped up her shoe game for the premiere of her new documentary My Mind and Me at the American Film Institute Festival, and her red carpet stilettos reminded everyone that holiday party season is right around the corner. At the screening, Selena showed up wearing a...
Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Natural Waves While Detailing Her Current Hair Routine
Jennifer Aniston may be known for her many iconic hair moments — from the Rachel to signature sleek blowouts — but that doesn’t mean she can’t go au naturale every once in a while. And not only did the actress’s latest Instagram post give followers a look at her true tresses, but it included a quick tutorial on how exactly she masters the art of the beachy wave.
Millie Bobby Brown Said Her "Adult Relationship" With Henry Cavill Has "Strict Boundaries"
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a unique friendship that formed while playing brother-and-sister detective duo Enola and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise. And the 18-year-old actress recently opened up about her relationship with the 39-year-old actor — specifically, how it differs from friendships with her Stranger Things castmates.
Beyoncé and Jay Z Shared a Rare Glimpse of Their Children While Dressed in Full Halloween Garb
It’s not every day that the masses get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sweet family of five, but the singer just shared the most adorable photo in honor of Halloween alongside her husband, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — and they may have just won best group costume of the year.
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry
As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.
The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday
Halloween may be over, but the Kardashians aren't done dressing up. On Friday, the KarJenner sisters rang in their mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday by recreating her most iconic looks over the years — from Christmas card Kris to Kris circa 1989. "It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the...
Kate Middleton Accessorized Her Go-To Outfit Formula With a Very Special Pin
Kate Middleton may be a proud proponent of the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” when it comes to outfit repeating, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid of spicing up her go-to fall uniforms with different accessories — the latest being a poppy pin with a very special meaning.
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Oprah's Favorite $48 Tote Bag for 2022 Is Bound to Sell Out on Amazon
When it comes to bags, Oprah is the queen of recommendations. The bag picks featured on her Favorite Things lists tend to sell out quickly — case in point, the crossbody she selected this year is already out of stock on Amazon. Another bag bound to sell out soon is her $48 tote bag pick, which she deemed as “just the right size.”
I’ve Worn These Chelsea Boots All Over NYC for 8+ Months, and I Haven’t Gotten a Single Blister
Living in New York City, I walk just about everywhere I go. To put it into perspective, a 30-minute trek is more than doable, and I don’t own a car. Instead, I walk from point A to point B and jump on the subway when it calls. But as a fashion editor, I wouldn’t be caught dead in drab clothing. You best believe I’m always dressed to impress, and that includes my shoes. Opting for trendy shoes in a walking city often means blisters, sores, and squished toes — and I was over it. Just when I thought my stylish shoe days were long gone and that I was going to have to wear dad sneakers for the rest of my life, the Hush Puppies Hadley Chelsea Boot entered the chat.
Kate Middleton Put an Autumnal Twist on Monochromatic Dressing
Kate Middleton's turtleneck game has been super strong as of late. Just days after stepping out in a camel turtleneck dress, the Princess of Wales made an another appearance in a chin-grazing knit that was equal parts cozy and chic. Attending the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan, Manchester...
Jessica Alba Celebrates Day of the Dead With Classic Glam and a Massive Headpiece
For Mexicans, Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, has a special place in our hearts. It's a dedicated moment to celebrate the lives of the people we love who have passed away. What's so beautiful about this holiday is that it reframes death. Instead of it being seen as something that causes pain, it's a celebration of life, legacy, and love.
Amazon Slashed Up to 55% Off Thousands of Beauty, Fashion, and Home Items — 3 Weeks Before Black Friday
While Black Friday is still three weeks away, Amazon has already released thousands of incredible deals. The retailer slashed prices sitewide on everything from clothes and shoes to skincare and home decor, and we found the 35 best deals to shop ahead of the holiday chaos. Amazon’s early Black Friday...
