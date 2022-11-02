ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Darius Garland returns from eye injury, will play vs. Celtics on Wednesday

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaCTk_0iwJw4cB00

Darius Garland will play for the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Garland returned for his first full-contact practice on Tuesday after he sustained a serious left eye injury last month.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff initially announced on Monday that Garland, who missed their last five games, would be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

"We'll see tomorrow," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, via The Associated Press. "He went through everything [today]. It's how he's feeling tomorrow and what the swelling looks like. But he was good today.

"He's done enough to go ahead and play if he's gonna play."

Garland left Cleveland's season opener last month after Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. accidentally poked him in his left eye while trying to deflect an incoming pass.

Garland fell to the court after Trent made contact, and then needed help walking back to the locker room.

Thankfully, Garland avoided any structural damage and did not need surgery. He has been sitting on Cleveland's bench wearing dark glasses, and has tried using protective goggles — though he didn't wear them on Tuesday.

And, though it’s been limited, Bickerstaff feels he’s been plenty involved during his time on the sideline.

"He's watching with an eye on what's happening and why it's happening," Bickerstaff said. "So when he does come back he understands and he's participating even though he's not out on the floor."

Garland averaged a career-high 21.7 points and 8.6 assists last season while earning his first All-Star nod. The 22-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $29 million deal. The Cavaliers, after losing their season opener, have won five straight games without Garland headed into Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to verbally apologize, complete sensitivity training, meet with local Jewish leaders before he's allowed to return

The Brooklyn Nets have issued an extensive list of requirements to Kyrie Irving as conditions for him to return to the team, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Irving is currently suspended from the Nets for at least five games after a tumultuous week in which he endorsed an anti-Semitic film and refused to back down in media sessions.
BROOKLYN, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: 'He apologized. But he caused some harm'

Lakers star LeBron James answered the media about the fallout of Kyrie Irving’s recent sharing of a documentary with antisemitic views. “I believe that what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said after the Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday, adding that he can't speak for why the most of the league hasn't spoken against Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gobert out for Wolves, placed in health and safety protocols

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Rudy Gobert will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against Houston on Saturday after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team's injury report.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
9&10 News

Red Wings try to break road losing streak, take on the Rangers

Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -248, Red Wings +201; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the...
DETROIT, MI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Suggs leads Magic past Warriors 130-129

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 Thursday night. Suggs added nine assists and four steals and hit a dagger three to put the Magic up 129-126 with just over thirty seconds left. He then forced one of his four steals and hit a big free throw to extend that lead to 130-126.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
135K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy