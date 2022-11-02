ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

2022 November Midterm Election: Everything you need to make sure your vote counts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
New Pfizer RSV vaccine has doctors optimistic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest spreading illnesses among children in the United States right now isn’t COVID or the flu, but a respiratory virus known as RSV. Now help could finally be on the way. Tuesday, Pfizer announced its creation of a vaccine that could protect...
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
My 2 Cents: What a day!!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
2 The Rescue: Meet Macie

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Macie! This beautiful young pup is ready to be your new sidekick and companion in life!. Macie is a little over a year old and she's ready for your adventures. She'll enjoy going on hikes with you. Want to take a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood? Macie will grab her leash and lead the way.
Gov. Roy Cooper keeps funding for childcare going

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper took a field trip to High Point Thursday. He stopped by the Kid Appeal Learning Center to hang with the children and talk about North Carolina’s childcare stabilization grants. Gov. Cooper said our state used $800 million in American rescue money...
