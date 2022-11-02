Read full article on original website
Governor Dunleavy announces education award funding
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a statewide list of educational programs and institutions that will be funded with GEER II money. The GEER II fund is part of the federal Covid relief packages specifically designed to help educational institutions and is separate from the funding that was received by public schools.
Alaska Region celebrates 2022 Regional Forester Awards
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The USDA Forest Service announced the Regional Forester awardees Wednesday, naming those who provided exceptional service to the public, as well as other acts. The categories in an annual USDA Forest Service awards recognition program may look different this year, focusing on the agency’s core values...
Rural Partners Network expanded to Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, announced Thursday the expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 17 communities in four more states and Puerto Rico. The Rural Partners Network, or RPN, is an all-of-government program that...
David vs Goliath: The State Constitutional Convention Question on the Ballot
Shelley Hughes (Palmer-R), Senate Majority Leader, has served before and during the legislative gridlock: 4 years in the House and 6 years in the Senate. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - News of the North received an op-ed from Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes regarding this year's constitutional convention question. "Alaskans, I...
