ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated projection of Steelers wins and losses

At the start of the season, we had high hopes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this roster was loaded. But things haven’t gone according to plan and the Steelers are now 2-6 with nine games to play. We decided to update our predictions for wins and losses with nine games left and one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy