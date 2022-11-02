Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Bruce Willis Stars In New ‘Detective Knight’ Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia
Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.
9 Questions With Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Ashley Woodfolk, Angie Thomas, Nicola Yoon, And Dhonielle Clayton As They Chat About Their Latest YA Book, "Whiteout"
If you like holiday cheer, hot cocoa, and gentle snowfall, then don't miss this interview with the brilliant authors of Whiteout!
Hilary Duff Reveals Social Media Silence Was Due To Ongoing Sickness In Her Family: 'We Had It ALL!'
Hilary Duff has returned to social media feeling frustrated over her family’s recent series of sicknesses.After a brief absence from her Instagram account, the 35-year-old took to her Story to provide fans with a life update.“Hi everyone. I haven’t been on in a minute. Thats because my whole family has had Covid, hand foot [and] mouth, colds that were worse than covid, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old fashion flu,” Duff recited on Tuesday, November 8. "We had it ALL.”TROLLED! HILARY DUFF'S HUSBAND MATTHEW KOMA ROASTS ADAM LEVINE FOR CRINGE MESSAGESAfter letting out a large sigh, the Lizzie McGuire star added,...
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
Comments / 0