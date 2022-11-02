ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated projection of Steelers wins and losses

At the start of the season, we had high hopes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this roster was loaded. But things haven’t gone according to plan and the Steelers are now 2-6 with nine games to play. We decided to update our predictions for wins and losses with nine games left and one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Travis' 3 TD passes help Florida State rout Miami 45-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never threatened after a 31-3 lead at halftime. Travis completed 10 of 12 passes for 202 yards before being removed early in the fourth quarter. Florida State exceeded 200 yards rushing for the fourth straight game with 225. “This is a big game that means so much to our program, it means so much to our fan base, the players,” Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said. “You get a chance to leave a legacy. Everybody will remember this game. We were able to dominate that game with the true character of what this team is all about. I thought that was something that showed throughout.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra: State championship Saturday, Level 3 recap

(WFRV) – In this edition of High School Sports Xtra, Northeast Wisconsin teams compete for state titles in volleyball and soccer, while the action on the football field delivers again in Level 3. We also have a profile on Howards Grove senior Saige Damrow, a four-time state champion and a Wisconsin volleyball commit that shares […]
WISCONSIN STATE

