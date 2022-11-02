Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled to take place in Blacktail Subdivision Thursday, November 3rd. Blasting will occur at Blacktail Subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bonnie Brae is located in North Douglas. CBJ asks the...
ktoo.org
Juneau has a cold, dry weekend ahead
Saturday and Sunday aren’t expected to get above freezing, and that’s unusual for this time of year. According to Brian Caffrey with the National Weather Service in Juneau, high pressure systems like the one headed into the region this weekend typically come in mid-winter. “It’s not unusual for...
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy stops in Juneau before returning home
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S Coast Guard Healy, after a long deployment in the Arctic, visits Juneau until Monday, when it returns to its homeport. The U.S Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) is in Juneau for a brief period of time, Thursday to Monday, after an approximate 54-day deployment in the Arctic.
kinyradio.com
JPD arrests two highschool students involved in terroristic threats to JDHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, JPD received a report from JDHS staff regarding violent text messages. At about 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, JPD received a report from JDHS staff, regarding a string of text and social media messages involving a 16-year-old male student from JDHS that alluded to violence. It...
kinyradio.com
Juneau-Douglas City Museum solo artist exhibit opens Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City Museum's solo exhibit opens for First Friday as well as Saturday for questions for the featured artist. Kerry Kirkpatrick is the featured solo artist at the City Museum from November 4th to November 26th. Elissa Borges, Curator of Public Programs at the museum, talked...
kinyradio.com
Juneau events showcase music on the science of climate change
Scientists work on the Juneau Icefield. The research from their work was turned into a musical composition that is being featured in a concert in Juneau. (Photo by Joanna Young) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists have teamed up with the Juneau Composers Consortium and Con Brio...
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy to visit Juneau
BARROW, Alaska- "CGC Healy" by Coast Guard News is licensed under CC BY 2.0. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Prentice Danner. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Healy, the U.S Coast Guard's largest vessel to date, is scheduled to visit Juneau this week, weather-dependent. The U.S Healy is the...
kinyradio.com
Juneau sees its first snowfall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yesterday Juneau saw its first snow, but Juneau National Weather Service said the rest of the weekend will be heavy rain. Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said what to expect this Halloween weekend. He said Juneau is set to see another storm.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake. The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.
ktoo.org
Ketchikan music fans flock to Juneau for Dude Mountain show
Jillian Pollock says she’d follow Dude Mountain to the ends of the earth. So far, that hasn’t been necessary. But Pollock did fly from Ketchikan to Juneau with a bunch of friends to catch their hometown band at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday night. “We’ve been talking about...
Comments / 0