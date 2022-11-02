Read full article on original website
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County.
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause.
All McCracken Co. schools closed due to flu
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All McCracken County schools will be closed Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7 due to “the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.”. According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, student and staff attendance rates have...
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
Both sides weigh in on Amendment 3 and who benefits from the billion-dollar industry it looks to create in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Inside BeLeaf Medical by the Lemp Mansion, the hum of fans fills the air as the company works to create conditions to grow 20 unique strains of medicinal marijuana. “What you do is you take a full 30,000 square foot facility,” BeLeaf Medical CEO Jason Nelson...
Exclusive Poll: Majority of Missourians favor legalizing recreational marijuana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of...
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment. A new poll shows Missouri voters want recreational marijuana in their state. At least 61 percent of voters would vote yes to Amendment 3.
No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky Thursday
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday, November 3. This follows the end of excused voting on Wednesday. Early in-person, no-excuse and absentee voting ends on Saturday, Nov. The following are early voting polling places in the Heartland:. Ballard County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4...
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Leading up to Veterans Day, a western Kentucky high school plans to honor those who have served in the military. The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Veterans and active service members are invited, along with community members. According to...
Chatting with Mo. House District 147 candidate John Voss
Missouri House District 147 Libertarian candidate Greg Tlapek discusses his platform ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
How Mo. hunters can ‘Share the Harvest’ to help neighbors facing hunger
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri hunters can “Share the Harvest” to help their neighbors in need. According to a release with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, the Share the Harvest program will allow deer hunters to donate venison to families and people facing hunger in their communities. “Protein...
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu
Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday.
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
Crittenden Co. schools to close Friday, Monday due to illness
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All Crittenden County schools will close Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7. School leaders said in a Facebook post this is due to rapidly falling attendance numbers from widespread illness among staff and students. They said Friday will be a non-school day and Monday...
I-24 Eastbound blocked in Carldwell and Trigg Counties by multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, have blocked I-24 Saturday morning. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Traffic is down to one lane there and will probably cause a traffic backup after another crash is cleared at...
Missouri State Parks offers free tours and night of camping to veterans and active-duty military
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - To recognize and thank veterans and active-duty military members for their service, Missouri State Parks will be offering two promotions in honor of Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on November 11 will receive a voucher for...
Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
