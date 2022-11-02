ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases

The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
PADUCAH, KY
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
All McCracken Co. schools closed due to flu

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All McCracken County schools will be closed Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7 due to “the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.”. According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, student and staff attendance rates have...
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky Thursday

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday, November 3. This follows the end of excused voting on Wednesday. Early in-person, no-excuse and absentee voting ends on Saturday, Nov. The following are early voting polling places in the Heartland:. Ballard County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Leading up to Veterans Day, a western Kentucky high school plans to honor those who have served in the military. The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Veterans and active service members are invited, along with community members. According to...
MAYFIELD, KY
Chatting with Mo. House District 147 candidate John Voss

Missouri House District 147 Libertarian candidate Greg Tlapek discusses his platform ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
MISSOURI STATE
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu

Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday. RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say the victim in this wallet theft investigation didn't know her wallet was taken....
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Crittenden Co. schools to close Friday, Monday due to illness

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All Crittenden County schools will close Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7. School leaders said in a Facebook post this is due to rapidly falling attendance numbers from widespread illness among staff and students. They said Friday will be a non-school day and Monday...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department. Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
BARDWELL, KY

