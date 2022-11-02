Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Local car wash ‘rebranded’
Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator headquartered in Charlotte, is maintaining heavy expansion efforts throughout the state including a location in Mount Airy. The new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash outlets in North Carolina which are involved are both operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.
Capitol Christmas Tree will take tour through North Carolina on the way to capitol
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was cut down Wednesday from the Pisgah National Forest.
Mount Airy News
Christmas cheer, shoebox sized
It is a tradition for Bannertown Baptist Church to collect shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child along with Samaritan’s Purse, the charitable ministry led by Franklin Graham. Local resident Sarah Simpson said the collection has been going on for more than 20 years and as long as there are still...
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Mount Airy News
SCC Hosts Colt Armorers Course at Center for Public Safety
Law enforcement officers from across the east coast attend the Colt M4/M16 Armorers course at the Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy. Twenty-two law enforcement officers from all over the eastern part of the United States attended this certification course. Surry Community College’s Law Enforcement program recently hosted the...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
opencampusmedia.org
These North Carolina counties were politically aligned. Education has divided them.
This newsletter is about the role of higher ed in society. Each week, we highlight how college is (or is not) working for citizens and communities. It goes out most Friday mornings — If someone forwarded this to you, you can sign up for your own copy here. The...
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina Has 5th Most Powerful Voters In 2022 Midterms
WalletHub compared the relative clout of 2022 voters in swinging the seats of power in Washington. In order to make such a comparison, they calculated a Voter Power Score for each state. In the upcoming Midterm House Race, North Carolina was determined to have the 5th most significant voter base...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S....
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
Mount Airy News
Overall dry trend prevails in area
Below-average precipitation has been a dominant weather factor over the past two months in the Mount Airy area, based on reports covering that period issued by F.G. Doggett Water Plant. While October’s rain input was higher than usual, this was not the case in September when the total was less...
WFAE.org
Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people
A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor.
