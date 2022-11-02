Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Cave in Poland Reveals Extinct Human Species Half a Million Years Old
Ancient stone tools discovered 50 years ago inside a cave throughout Poland have recently been recognized as being among the greatest ever unearthed in the region. As Science Alert reported, the tools discovered inside the Tunel Wielki cave in Maopolska date back somewhere around 450,000 and 550,000 years. This dating could assist researchers in discovering more about humans who created them, as well as about their movement of people and human settlements in Central Europe throughout prehistory.
Phys.org
DNA found in sediment reveals that ancient artificial islands may have been high-status homes
Researchers have recovered DNA from the sediments surrounding ancient artificial islands, known as crannogs, in Britain and Ireland. These results, along with environmental and biochemical data in these sediments, show the structures were once used by elites. Crannogs were built and occupied from the Neolithic, 4000–2200 BC, through to the...
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Remains of Neanderthal Family, Including Father and His Teenage Daughter, Found in Siberian Cave
The remains of the first known Neanderthal family have been discovered in a Siberian cave. On Wednesday, scientists revealed that they found the fossilized bone fragments of a closely related Neanderthal clan, including a father and his teenage daughter, in a study published in Nature. According to the scientific journal,...
Wreck of sister vessel to Sweden’s most famous 17th-century warship discovered by archaeologists
Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the shipwreck of “Applet” – the long-lost sister of the iconic 17th-century warship “Vasa”.Archaeologists working on the research programme “The Forgotten Fleet” have described having the feeling of their pulses racing as they discovered the wreck and found it to be similar to Vasa.“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, a maritime archaeologist at the Swedish Museum of Wrecks.“Both the construction and the powerful dimensions seemed very familiar. The hope of finding one of Vasa’s sister ships was sparked within us.”The massive shipwreck was discovered...
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
natureworldnews.com
Nazca Child in Peru Possibly Forced to Eat Psychoactive Cactus Prior to Execution [Study]
A Nazca child's skeletal remains excavated in Peru by scientists indicate that the youngling was forced to eat a psychoactive cactus prior to his or her execution as part of an ancient ritual. The discovery is according to a new study led by Poland-based researchers, who determined the victim was...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Find Evidence Of Tools Used By Extinct Human Ancestors Half A Million Years Ago
The relics were found in Cave Tunel Wielki in Małopolska, Poland. Researchers say the discovery challenges what we know about early humans, since similar discoveries have suggested that they lived in the open air and not in caves. For millennia, the depths of the Cave Tunel Wielki in Małopolska,...
Greenland's Melting Ice Could Reveal Riches Beyond Imagination
"Greenland has the potential to be one of the best discoveries of the past 100 years," Josh Goldman, the president of the startup KoBold Metals, told Newsweek.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco
A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
ancientpages.com
Unexpected Discovery Of Two Viking Swords In Upright Position In Sweden
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - It does not happen very often that archeologists find Viking swords. Swords were extremely important to ancient Vikings, but these weapons were expensive to produce, and only the richest warriors and chiefs could afford a sword. As previously explained on AncientPages.com, the loss of a...
This English island is one of the earliest places in Western Europe mentioned as far back as the 4th century
Causeway to St. Michael's MountCredit: Graham Hogg; CC-BY-SA-2.0 St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England is a tidal island. It is linked to the town of Marazion by a causeway that is only passable between mid-tide and low water.
Clayton News Daily
A priceless fossil destroyed in WWII has resurfaced in an unusual way
The first complete skeleton of a prehistoric marine reptile was thought to be lost forever in a bombing raid in London in 1941. Paleontologist Mary Anning discovered the ichthyosaur fossil in 1818, two decades before the word dinosaur was even part of our lexicon. The ancient marine reptiles got the...
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
Metal detectorist stumbles across Viking treasure hoard in Norway
Using a metal detector in a field, a Norwegian man stumbled upon a number of silver pieces dating back to the Viking Age.
