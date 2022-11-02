Marsai Martin Models Wild Jumpsuit in Crystal-Embellished Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

The highly anticipated “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” fashion show is almost upon us, and a behind-the-scenes look at the show is already proving to be a project well worth the wait. Among the glamorous images of actresses, influencers, and models alike, Marsai Martin was one of the stand-out faces.

Martin channeled her inner animal, the “Black-ish” actress clad in a halter style leopard printed jumpsuit made of a fabric splotched with all colors of the rainbow.

(L-R) Marsai Martin and Bella Poarch are seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Styled up in the skin-tight garment, Martin played the part of mode for a day, slicking her dark hair down in a dramatic swooping side part that gave her look an editorial feel.

On her feet, the BET YoungStars Award winner wore satin finish pink heels with secure ankle straps and sharp pointed toes that were adorned with glimmering crystals. The style is a nice neutral footwear choice to round out the wild look.

Marsai Martin is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.