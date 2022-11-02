ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega

The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.
BRONX, NY
Police: Man fatally struck by car on Belt Parkway

A person was fatally struck on the westbound Belt Parkway in Brooklyn Friday morning, police say. According to officers, the 58-year-old man was discovered with body and head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say the man was walking within a lane on the westbound side of...
BROOKLYN, NY

