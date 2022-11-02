Read full article on original website
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
‘I just put him first.’ Good Samaritan praised for helping Newark police officers who were shot
The shooting happened in the back parking lot of 25 Van Velsor Place near Chancellor Avenue on Nov. 1.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
Police: Man wanted in connection to at least three armed robberies in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a wanted man in connection to three armed robberies across Brooklyn.
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
Murder charge dropped in alleged self-defense road rage slaying of Wallkill grandfather
The 22-year-old Middletown man is no longer facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of town of Wallkill grandfather 74-year-old Joel Laddy during an alleged self-defense road rage attack in October.
News 12
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
News 12
Police: Man fatally struck by car on Belt Parkway
A person was fatally struck on the westbound Belt Parkway in Brooklyn Friday morning, police say. According to officers, the 58-year-old man was discovered with body and head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say the man was walking within a lane on the westbound side of...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
43rd Precinct, police commissioner remember late Bronx officer on 6-year anniversary
Friday marks six years since NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in the Bronx in the line of duty.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Queens man arrested for stealing $52K cash and payroll checks from a vehicle in Yorktown
Oscar Javier Barrera Pena, 46, was charged with grand larceny and is being held in the Westchester County Jail.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
Orange County family alleges FBI entrapment in $1M fraud case
Saeideh’s daughter, Semira Moslem, lives in California and joined by Zoom while News 12 talked to her mom from their family’s Orange County home, which is now up for rent.
Officials: 2 Suffolk men arrested in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than half a billion dollars.
