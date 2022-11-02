ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NE

WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Rollover Crash Snarls West Omaha Traffic

Rush hour traffic early Thursday morning was slowed by a one vehicle crash in west Omaha. Reports are a vehicle rolled down an embankment in the six a.m. hour causing major delays for traffic through the West Dodge Expressway/Interstate 680 interchange. There are reports one person was taken to a...
OMAHA, NE
KOMU

Nebraska man injured after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 179

COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
COLE COUNTY, MO
WOWT

OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Mayor of Ashland, longtime fire department member dies

ASHLAND, Neb. — Ashland fire and police confirmed the mayor of Ashland, and longtime fire department member, died Saturday. In a social media post, The Ashland fire department said Richard "Rick" Grauerholz has, "answered his last call." "One of the best supervisors I worked with. A very wise man...
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
UNDERWOOD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in for driving through Halloween block party

OMAHA, Neb. -- The driver of the vehicle that drove through an annual Halloween block and was shot by an officer in Omaha was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The Omaha Police Department said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked at Douglas County Corrections today and charged with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large grass fire ignites north of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Crews from seven departments battled a large field fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening....fanned out of control by strong south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles-per-hour. At abaout 4:00 p.m, a fire was reported having started in a ditch at S. 51st and Hickory Road, near...
BEATRICE, NE
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

Suspect in quadruple homicide released from hospital, now in jail. The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In...
LINCOLN, NE

