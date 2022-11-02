Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
iheart.com
Rollover Crash Snarls West Omaha Traffic
Rush hour traffic early Thursday morning was slowed by a one vehicle crash in west Omaha. Reports are a vehicle rolled down an embankment in the six a.m. hour causing major delays for traffic through the West Dodge Expressway/Interstate 680 interchange. There are reports one person was taken to a...
KOMU
Nebraska man injured after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 179
COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
WOWT
OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
KETV.com
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
KETV.com
Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
KETV.com
Mayor of Ashland, longtime fire department member dies
ASHLAND, Neb. — Ashland fire and police confirmed the mayor of Ashland, and longtime fire department member, died Saturday. In a social media post, The Ashland fire department said Richard "Rick" Grauerholz has, "answered his last call." "One of the best supervisors I worked with. A very wise man...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in for driving through Halloween block party
OMAHA, Neb. -- The driver of the vehicle that drove through an annual Halloween block and was shot by an officer in Omaha was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The Omaha Police Department said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked at Douglas County Corrections today and charged with...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
Nebraska man hurt in Highway 179 crash in Cole County
Highway 179 in Cole County has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. The post Nebraska man hurt in Highway 179 crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KETV.com
Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
News Channel Nebraska
Son and mother arrested following traffic stop on I-80; nearly 150 lbs of marijuana found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a son and his mother, both from out of state, following a traffic stop where nearly 150 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found. On Thursday, around 2:51 p.m., a Lincoln Police officer, who is a member of...
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
News Channel Nebraska
Large grass fire ignites north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Crews from seven departments battled a large field fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening....fanned out of control by strong south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles-per-hour. At abaout 4:00 p.m, a fire was reported having started in a ditch at S. 51st and Hickory Road, near...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
Suspect in quadruple homicide released from hospital, now in jail. The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In...
