The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski
You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
Where Ben Zobrist, Other 2016 Cubs World Series Heroes Are Now
Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On a cold, rainy, star-crossed night in Cleveland — of all places — the Cubs pulled off the baseball equivalent of Charlie Brown actually kicking Lucy's football. Six years ago Wednesday. And...
White Sox Outright Kyle Crick, Adam Haseley
The White Sox announced to reporters, including Scott Merkin of MLB.com, that they have outrighted right-hander Kyle Crick and outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte. Crick, turning 30 this month, has appeared in each of the past six seasons. He broke into the majors with the Giants before spending a few years with the Pirates. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox and cracked the Opening Day roster here in 2022. He was optioned and recalled several times over the first few months of the season, throwing 15 2/3 MLB innings with a 4.02 ERA along with a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 Triple-A frames.
Pedro Grifol’s strong Jose Abreu take ahead of free agency
The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Pedro Grifol to be their next manager after concluding their strange managerial search. Grifol had his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon, and despite not even being officially hired for a full day yet, he’s already focused on Jose Abreu’s impending free agency.
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
247Sports
Rookie Punter Trenton Gill Turning Into Major Asset for the Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears selected punter Trenton Gill with their No. 227 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he has been one of the squad's most pleasant surprises so far this season. In college at N.C. State, Gill set a...
'Lunch is on Pedro!' New White Sox skipper treats fans on South Side
He may be new on the job, but Chicago White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol on Friday won over some surprised fans on the South Side. WBBM Newsradio’s Andy Dahn reports.
Yardbarker
New White Sox Manager Has A Goal For Yoan Moncada
The Chicago White Sox have recently confirmed the hiring of Pedro Grifol as their new manager. Grifol had been the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals and was on hand for the 2015 World Series championship run. Now in Chicago, Grifol has high goals and hopes to transform the...
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio's interview
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio recently sat down for a Q&A interview, which was led by play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson. Anderson did have a few questions of his own, but it was primarily a session directed at answering fan questions. As expected, Attanasio was rather noncommittal regarding the teams “economic reality” in terms of free-agent spending and contract extensions. However, he did reveal some things regarding David Stearns’ future, upcoming rule changes and his thoughts on the team’s current group of prospects.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
Yardbarker
Mets teammate drops promising hint about Jacob deGrom free agency
Jacob deGrom has made clear that he intends to opt out of his contract this winter, meaning the New York Mets will have to pay him significantly if they want him back in 2023. The good news for the Mets is, at least according to one player, the mutual interest is there.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers burning question regarding Josh Donaldson’s future with the team
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone can’t blatantly say they will be trying to move on from Josh Donaldson this off-season, which would clear $21 million in base salary, but he suggested that the veteran third baseman simply had a down year in 2022. Boone spoke to the media...
Yardbarker
Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022
The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Set Rare MLB History In 2022
The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
Watch: Mets SP Chris Bassitt seems to confirm opt-out plans
Bassitt was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets in March in exchange for prospects Adam Oller and J.T. Ginn. In mid-May, Bassitt and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million contract only days ahead of his scheduled arbitration hearing. The deal included a $19 million...
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement
Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Yardbarker
Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about Phillies did not age well
Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well. The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to the first pitch:. “Each time they get...
