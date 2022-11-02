ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski

You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Outright Kyle Crick, Adam Haseley

The White Sox announced to reporters, including Scott Merkin of MLB.com, that they have outrighted right-hander Kyle Crick and outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte. Crick, turning 30 this month, has appeared in each of the past six seasons. He broke into the majors with the Giants before spending a few years with the Pirates. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox and cracked the Opening Day roster here in 2022. He was optioned and recalled several times over the first few months of the season, throwing 15 2/3 MLB innings with a 4.02 ERA along with a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 Triple-A frames.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Pedro Grifol’s strong Jose Abreu take ahead of free agency

The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Pedro Grifol to be their next manager after concluding their strange managerial search. Grifol had his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon, and despite not even being officially hired for a full day yet, he’s already focused on Jose Abreu’s impending free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New White Sox Manager Has A Goal For Yoan Moncada

The Chicago White Sox have recently confirmed the hiring of Pedro Grifol as their new manager. Grifol had been the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals and was on hand for the 2015 World Series championship run. Now in Chicago, Grifol has high goals and hopes to transform the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio's interview

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio recently sat down for a Q&A interview, which was led by play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson. Anderson did have a few questions of his own, but it was primarily a session directed at answering fan questions. As expected, Attanasio was rather noncommittal regarding the teams “economic reality” in terms of free-agent spending and contract extensions. However, he did reveal some things regarding David Stearns’ future, upcoming rule changes and his thoughts on the team’s current group of prospects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees struck gold on 2 players in 2022

The New York Yankees might’ve been tossed from the playoffs prematurely, but they gained a few valuable pieces for the future in the process. General manager Brian Cashman undoubtedly made a few polarizing moves, some of which flopped embarrassingly, but he did manage to secure a few underrated talents that contributed heavily throughout the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Mariners Set Rare MLB History In 2022

The Seattle Mariners had a memorable run in 2022, winning 90 games, earning the second American League Wild Card spot and beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. Unfortunately, they ended up being swept out of the ALDS by the eventual American League champion Houston Astros,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wawa’s Game 4 tweet about Phillies did not age well

Wawa sent a tweet ahead of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night that did not age well. The Philadelphia-area gas station/convenience store chain tried to get involved in the game and tweeted the following message about an hour prior to the first pitch:. “Each time they get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy