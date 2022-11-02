Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield manager submits resignation
Hempfield supervisors will be looking for a new township manager with the pending departure of Jason Winters in December. Supervisors last week accepted Winters’ resignation effective Dec. 2. “I would like to thank the Hempfield Township board of supervisors for the opportunity to serve the residents of Hempfield Township...
Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
erienewsnow.com
Utility Assistance for Low-Income Renters, Homeowners Now Available in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - If you’re worried you won't be able to afford to keep your home warm this winter, there are resources available. The annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 season, which opened yesterday and runs until April 28, 2023.
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of State reminds voters to know their rights when they head to the polls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Friday encouraged Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on November 8. Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to...
WOLF
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion
A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Both political parties accept fracking, but why?
The election is in one week and Republicans and Democrats are battling over many different issues.
penncapital-star.com
Six Pa. counties classify as ‘maternal health deserts,’ new report says
Six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties now classify as “maternal health deserts,” according to a new March of Dimes Report. The report, which uses data from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, found that Cameron, Forest, Greene, Juniata, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties qualify as maternal health deserts because “there were no hospitals providing obstetric care, no birth centers, no OB/GYN and no certified nurse midwives.”
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds rally in Bethel Park, joined by Ben Carson
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano held a rally in Bethel Park on Wednesday. Mastriano was joined by former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. The pair spoke to supporters at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Bethel Park. Mastriano criticized opponent Josh Shapiro for rising...
Pennsylvanians love to get fast food at these chains above any others: study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Tiny Homes Villages for Veterans becomes reality
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation. Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.
butlerradio.com
President Biden And Former Presidents Will Campaign In PA
With Election Day less than a week away, Pennsylvania is taking center stage. Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Latrobe this Saturday to campaign for both gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will also be in Pittsburgh Saturday campaigning alongside...
Bustle
For Gisele Fetterman, John’s Healing Is A “Triumph”
When Gisele Barreto Fetterman first moved to a struggling western Pennsylvania town in 2008, she didn’t know many people, so she befriended a fellow scrappy survivor: a flower growing out of a crack in the concrete. “I’ve been growing sunflowers in Braddock for the last 14 years, but it all started with one sunflower that needed a little bit of care,” she says. Now, after building a fence around it, caring for it, and harvesting its seeds, she’s grown a garden of towering yellow flowers. “That one sunflower has given thousands of friends and neighbors across the country a sunflower of their own,” she says.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 10
Top performers for Week 10 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. 351 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (9 of 9) 307 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (28 of 46) 303 – Adrian Midgley, Hampton (11 of 18) 302 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 29) 210...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 3 Sto-Rox blanks Riverside in 1st round
Josh Jenkins threw for 173 yards and four touchdowns as No. 3 Sto-Rox pitched a 29-0 shutout over No. 14 Riverside (5-5) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Friday night. Jaymont Green-Miller and Drevon Miller-Ross caught two touchdown passes each. Sto-Rox (8-2) will play Keystone Oaks...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Park Mayor's pledge to help save the monarch butterfly has a touching personal connection
Signing the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, a national effort to help save the monarch butterfly, has an extra special connection for Franklin Park Mayor Dennis O’Keefe. In May, after almost 60 years of marriage, O’Keefe suffered the loss of his wife Marjorie, whom he met when she was just 7 and he was 8.
Comments / 1