Hempfield Township, PA

iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield manager submits resignation

Hempfield supervisors will be looking for a new township manager with the pending departure of Jason Winters in December. Supervisors last week accepted Winters’ resignation effective Dec. 2. “I would like to thank the Hempfield Township board of supervisors for the opportunity to serve the residents of Hempfield Township...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
EXTON, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
penncapital-star.com

Six Pa. counties classify as ‘maternal health deserts,’ new report says

Six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties now classify as “maternal health deserts,” according to a new March of Dimes Report. The report, which uses data from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, found that Cameron, Forest, Greene, Juniata, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties qualify as maternal health deserts because “there were no hospitals providing obstetric care, no birth centers, no OB/GYN and no certified nurse midwives.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Tiny Homes Villages for Veterans becomes reality

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation. Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

President Biden And Former Presidents Will Campaign In PA

With Election Day less than a week away, Pennsylvania is taking center stage. Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Latrobe this Saturday to campaign for both gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will also be in Pittsburgh Saturday campaigning alongside...
LATROBE, PA
Bustle

For Gisele Fetterman, John’s Healing Is A “Triumph”

When Gisele Barreto Fetterman first moved to a struggling western Pennsylvania town in 2008, she didn’t know many people, so she befriended a fellow scrappy survivor: a flower growing out of a crack in the concrete. “I’ve been growing sunflowers in Braddock for the last 14 years, but it all started with one sunflower that needed a little bit of care,” she says. Now, after building a fence around it, caring for it, and harvesting its seeds, she’s grown a garden of towering yellow flowers. “That one sunflower has given thousands of friends and neighbors across the country a sunflower of their own,” she says.
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 10

Top performers for Week 10 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. 351 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (9 of 9) 307 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (28 of 46) 303 – Adrian Midgley, Hampton (11 of 18) 302 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 29) 210...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
CALIFORNIA STATE

