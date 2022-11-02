ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Is 'So Eager To Leak' Her New Album

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is so excited about her new album that she wants to leak it. She won't, of course, but it's nice to hear that loves her new music so much. During a recent interview with Vulture for her upcoming documentary My Mind & Me , Selena gave an update on her upcoming third studio album.

When asked where she's at in terms of finishing the album, Selena revealed, "We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music."

She continued, "I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think."

To end the interview, Selena was asked about her first photo with Hailey Bieber after years of fans speculating about a feud between the two stars as Selena and Justin Bieber had rekindled their romance shortly before he married Hailey. "Yeah, it's not a big deal," she said of the photo, which came shortly after Hailey put the feud rumors to rest in a podcast interview . "It's not even a thing."

Going back to the music, fans will get to hear a new solo song from the singer soon. Last month, Selena announced she will be releasing a song called "My Mind & Me" to coincide with the release of her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. The track drops on November 3rd at 5:00 A.M. PT/ 8:00 A.M. ET.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me starts streaming on Apple TV+ on November 4th.

