Parkland School Shooter Officially Sentenced

Photo: Getty Images

The man who killed 17 people in the Parkland school shooting will never be free again. Judge Elizabeth Scherer ordering life in prison without the possibility of parole.

She imposed the sentence after commending families of the victims for their grace and patience. She said she couldn't imagine what they go through on a daily basis. Cruz killed 17 people on Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.