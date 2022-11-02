Lorene Walker Auld has quite the life story to tell. Lorene is 102 years old. In December she’ll be 103. “I never had a birthday party because it was always Christmas and birthday,” Lorene said. “My husband when I was 90 he surprised me with a birthday party. He had the family come and he brought a big cake. That was really my first birthday when I was 90 years old.”

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO