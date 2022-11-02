Read full article on original website
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
brproud.com
Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
New Iberia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
KLFY.com
90 Plus: Lorene Walker Auld has packed a lot of living into 102 years
Lorene Walker Auld has quite the life story to tell. Lorene is 102 years old. In December she’ll be 103. “I never had a birthday party because it was always Christmas and birthday,” Lorene said. “My husband when I was 90 he surprised me with a birthday party. He had the family come and he brought a big cake. That was really my first birthday when I was 90 years old.”
Local organizations come together for Thanksgiving food drive
As we enter the season of giving many groups and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need across Acadiana.
kadn.com
November Programs at Moncus Park
Chelsey Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, joined News15 at Noon virtually to share about all the November programs happening at Moncus Park. Click here to see a full list of events at the park.
Lafayette Middle School student arrested for verbal bomb threats
A juvenile was arrested in Lafayette for making verbal threats to bomb a school.
kadn.com
Bridge Point Farms Gearing Up For Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display
Deanna Head and Tonya Givens, from Bridge Point Farms, joined News15 at Noon to share about Bridge Point Farms nightly drive-thru Christmas light display! The display will run Thanksgiving Night through Christmas Eve Night. Bridge Point Farms will present Christmas at Bridge Point, taking place at 115 Enterprise Blvd. Lafayette,...
Parents look for response to Crowley school threats
Following Tuesday's threats at Crowley Middle School, parents are looking for a resolution.
Jennings teen arrested for writing threatening note
The note was left at the school on October 10; the student was arrested on terrorizing today after an investigation.
brproud.com
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
gueydantoday.com
Omelette Fire Starters: Schexnaider men responsible for getting fire nice and hot to cook eggs
For the last 35 years, Elray Schexnaider has been responsible for keeping the fire nice and hot to cook the eggs in the 12-foot wide skillet for the Giant Omelette Festival. The cooking of the eggs takes place Sunday afternoon in downtown Abbeville in front of the courthouse. While most...
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume for this one. A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion. Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community. The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
theadvocate.com
Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor
When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
