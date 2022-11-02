ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA
brproud.com

Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

New Iberia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

90 Plus: Lorene Walker Auld has packed a lot of living into 102 years

Lorene Walker Auld has quite the life story to tell. Lorene is 102 years old. In December she’ll be 103. “I never had a birthday party because it was always Christmas and birthday,” Lorene said. “My husband when I was 90 he surprised me with a birthday party. He had the family come and he brought a big cake. That was really my first birthday when I was 90 years old.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

November Programs at Moncus Park

Chelsey Roberie, Community Engagement Director at Moncus Park, joined News15 at Noon virtually to share about all the November programs happening at Moncus Park. Click here to see a full list of events at the park.
kadn.com

Bridge Point Farms Gearing Up For Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display

Deanna Head and Tonya Givens, from Bridge Point Farms, joined News15 at Noon to share about Bridge Point Farms nightly drive-thru Christmas light display! The display will run Thanksgiving Night through Christmas Eve Night. Bridge Point Farms will present Christmas at Bridge Point, taking place at 115 Enterprise Blvd. Lafayette,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Eat In Lafayette | The 12 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Louisiana, is not only known as the “Happiest City in the US” but also earned the top spot as “Best Food City in the USA” by USA Today. As a self-proclaimed foodie and lover of all things Cajun, I was excited to eat my way through Lafayette on a recent visit and try some of the best restaurants in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community. The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Massive highway project set to begin in Broussard. It could become the city's next commercial corridor

When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest. Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money. In Broussard, retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
BROUSSARD, LA

