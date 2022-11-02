ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Golisano announced new business school in Brighton

By George Gandy
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvZc4_0iwJnA0T00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester entrepreneur Tom Golisano announced on Wednesday morning the opening of a new business school in Brighton called the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship.

Golisano said the school consists of a nonprofit two-year certificate program comprised of business-related subject matter. According to Golisano, the school is aimed at reducing the time and cost of business-related education.

Golisano also added that tuition for the two-year certificate program is $8,900 a year, with an installment program consisting of two payments of $4,450.

“In addition, RITCertified and Fisher have offered important advice on everything from facilities planning and classroom spaces to dining services and billing,” said Golisano. “Illustrating that we are not competing with higher education institutions, but rather offering an attractive alternative.”

The school’s classes will run in-person from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with “11 weeks on and two weeks off,” officials said this is to give students enough time for work.

Golisano said the school plans on welcoming students in the Fall of 2023. The school’s goal is to welcome 250 students in the first year.

