Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Eureka Visitor Center, Which Opens Saturday, Features a Penny Smasher and Will Someday Boast a Mini Sky Walk
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
kymkemp.com
Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
kymkemp.com
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Patrick Thomas Murphy, 1935-2022
Patrick Thomas Murphy passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87 with his wife of 65 ½ years, Lois, by his side. He was born in Eureka on March 26, 1935. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Ann Murphy, whom he met at the Holmes Flat swimming hole in 1955. He was welcomed to heaven by many friends and family members before him. Family that is here to support one another through this very difficult time are his three children, oldest daughter, Kelly Murphy of Fortuna; his youngest daughter Joy Carter, of Monterey and his son and daughter-in-love, Roy and Leslie Murphy of Pleasant View, Tenn. He is also cherished by his three grandsons, Patrick & (Ashley), Christopher and Neil and (Jennifer); two granddaughters, Megan and (Piper) and Kachelle; two adopted granddaughters, Jackie and Natalie’ his 14 great-grandchildren who all adored him and were often found on his lap playing with “GRAMPS” in many photos. To the many nephews, nieces and cousins — he loved you all!
kymkemp.com
Subaru Crosstrek Taken from the Blocksburg Area Along With a Wedding Ring
This vehicle, a 2021 blue Subaru Crosstrek (without the bikes on top), was stolen on Halloween night/1:30 a.m. on November 1 from the Blocksburg area. The license plate number is 8ZDJ699. If you have any information, please contact the California Highway Patrol at (707) 822-5981. This site uses Akismet to...
North Coast Journal
Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2
"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Consents to Police Search of His Home to Try to Find His Missing Firearms
Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson consented today to having his home searched for firearms that he can’t find. At a hearing before visiting Judge Dale Reinholtsen, Arcata’s attorney Tom O’Connell told the judge Watson was ordered to turn in two firearms on Oct. 7. He didn’t comply until Oct. 21, “and then he turned in three.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Joyce Vivian Smith (Holt), 1943-2022
Joyce passed away at Especially You Care Home on October 25, 2022 at age 79. For the last several years Joyce struggled with declining health due a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Despite her diagnosis she lived her life to the fullest and continued to make friends until the very end.
krcrtv.com
Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US
EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
lostcoastoutpost.com
EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: LGBTQ Community and Allies Defend Recent Redwood Pride Event, Council Approves Homeless Action Plan, and More
The Eureka City Council and Mayor Susan Seaman donned colors of the rainbow during Tuesday’s council meeting to stand in solidarity with Humboldt’s LGBTQ+ community, in response to a recent onslaught of hateful and transphobic public outbursts and social media posts from a small group of local individuals.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November
In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Says Kimberley White Will Be Inclusive if Elected to Arcata City Council
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
kymkemp.com
Free Educational Webinar Highlights Collaborative Conservation Efforts of Humboldt’s Coastal Dunes
Know Your Dunes: An Educational Community Webinar will be hosted by the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative on Thursday, November 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This free public webinar will feature a series of short presentations highlighting collaborative conservation efforts of Humboldt’s coastal dune environments. Topics include:. Humboldt Coastal...
Comments / 1