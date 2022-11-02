Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
wymt.com
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
wvpublic.org
Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
wymt.com
Disaster recovery centers are still open with assistance available
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The application to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is closed, but disaster recovery centers are still open. The disaster recovery centers are located in Breathitt, Perry, Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties, as well as multi-agency resource centers in Floyd and Clay Counties. FEMA, Kentucky Emergency...
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
wklw.com
Temporary Road Closure scheduled for KY 2039 In Johnson County
The Kentucky Department of Transportation advises motorists of a temporary closure for KY 2039 in Johnson County near Jenny’s Creek at mile point 1.6 (1.6 miles North of KY 825 and 1.4 miles South of US 460). Crews will replace a pipe beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m....
wymt.com
Whitesburg family reopening businesses after cleaning up flood damage
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - New cars are lined up and down the Sexton’s Used Cars parking lot in Whitesburg as they celebrate their reopening. It took months of cleaning up after their inventory was washed away, and the office was in shambles. “I was like ‘I don’t know. I...
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
harlanenterprise.net
Hear from the candidates: sheriff, circuit court judge and county clerk
The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8, and in an effort to help inform the public, the Enterprise sent out a questionnaire designed to help the public know more about each candidate. Every reasonable attempt was made to reach all candidates, however, many did not respond. Every candidate who responded will be included here. The answers have been edited for spelling and punctuation only.
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
WKYT 27
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
q95fm.net
One East Kentucky Granted $270,000 by Kentucky Power for Eastern Kentucky Revitalization
Kentucky Power has recently granted funding for revitalization to six Eastern Kentucky communities. Kentucky Power awarded One East Kentucky (OEK) a $270,000 economic development grant for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Martin County, Pikeville Prestonsburg, and Whitesburg. The grant is through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant. One East...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE BOE TAKES NO ACTION ON STUDENT EXPULSION AT SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the library of LCHS on November 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. Chairman, Heath Preston was present virtually. The meeting was called...
Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple move back into their home that was heavily damaged in flood
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - They called it a celebration, as Daniel and Ruby Jacobs, who have been married for 63 years, are moving back into their home. “We’re as happy as we can be. We don’t have a lot, but you know we’ve got our lives and we’ve got God,” Daniel Jacobs said.
Comments / 0