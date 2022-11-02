ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wvpublic.org

Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Disaster recovery centers are still open with assistance available

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The application to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance is closed, but disaster recovery centers are still open. The disaster recovery centers are located in Breathitt, Perry, Pike, Knott and Letcher Counties, as well as multi-agency resource centers in Floyd and Clay Counties. FEMA, Kentucky Emergency...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding

ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Hear from the candidates: sheriff, circuit court judge and county clerk

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8, and in an effort to help inform the public, the Enterprise sent out a questionnaire designed to help the public know more about each candidate. Every reasonable attempt was made to reach all candidates, however, many did not respond. Every candidate who responded will be included here. The answers have been edited for spelling and punctuation only.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.

JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One East Kentucky Granted $270,000 by Kentucky Power for Eastern Kentucky Revitalization

Kentucky Power has recently granted funding for revitalization to six Eastern Kentucky communities. Kentucky Power awarded One East Kentucky (OEK) a $270,000 economic development grant for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Martin County, Pikeville Prestonsburg, and Whitesburg. The grant is through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant. One East...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV

