Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
WTVCFOX
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
Deputies searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared from Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old boy. Deputies said Tristan Marinelli was last seen at Mountain Education Center at 339 West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Report: Marietta pair jailed on Tuesday evening during traffic stop
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post Report: Marietta pair jailed on Tuesday evening during traffic stop appeared first on Polk Today.
wbhfradio.org
Local Charged With Murder By Fentanyl
Bartow County deputies booked 40-year-old Jennifer Lee Jones of Cartersville into the jail on Wednesday afternoon on the following warrants: murder during the commission of a felony, murder in the second degree, trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to a child in the second degree. She allegedly possessed approximately 29...
WTVCFOX
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
accesswdun.com
GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County
The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
WTVCFOX
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 3, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVCFOX
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton. The Hurricanes advance to the 2nd round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween
Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location. A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may...
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left four people dead and one person in critical condition Sunday morning in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to authorities, a 2019 Audi RS was traveling west...
southerntorch.com
Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen
VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
WTVCFOX
Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...
2 men threaten to sue over Cartersville school district's construction allegedly damaging rivers, streams
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are threatening to sue a Georgia school district for $2 million over a primary school being built right next to their land. It's allegedly causing harm to their rivers and streams -- the environment of an endangered fish. Donovan Shook said he's proud of...
Comments / 0