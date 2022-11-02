The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.

TOWNS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO