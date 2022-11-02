ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbhfradio.org

Local Charged With Murder By Fentanyl

Bartow County deputies booked 40-year-old Jennifer Lee Jones of Cartersville into the jail on Wednesday afternoon on the following warrants: murder during the commission of a felony, murder in the second degree, trafficking in illegal drugs, and cruelty to a child in the second degree. She allegedly possessed approximately 29...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County

The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 3, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 3, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
southerntorch.com

Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen

VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
VALLEY HEAD, AL
WTVCFOX

Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...

