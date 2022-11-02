ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Insider: Colts chalk up unrealized Nyheim Hines role that led to trade to offense's struggles

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWUKJ_0iwJiEHu00

INDIANAPOLIS — Nyheim Hines is no longer a Colt.

Hines wanted a chance to contribute beyond the “satellite back” role he’d played in his four-plus seasons in Indianapolis.

When the expanded role the Colts decision-makers talked openly about giving Hines in the offseason never materialized and teams started calling Indianapolis at the trade deadline about the fifth-year running back, talks ultimately led to Hines being traded to Buffalo for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick that could turn into a fifth-round pick if certain conditions are met.

More: 5 things to know about new Colts RB Zack Moss

More: Unable to increase his role, Colts trade Nyheim Hines to Bills for Zack Moss, 6th-rounder

“Ultimately, it’s hard to trade Nyheim,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Such a good player, such a good teammate. We certainly wish him the best, and I know that he’ll succeed there.”

Reich, the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller, was asked directly if he should have done more to get Hines involved in the offense. The team’s plans to move Hines into the slot more often did not materialize this season, in part because of Parris Campbell’s emergence at the position over the past month.

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce’s emergence and the Colts’ unanticipated problems running the ball also played a role.

But Reich ultimately chalked up the drop in touches to the team’s offensive issues overall.

“I always had a vision of Nyheim taking off in this offense,” Reich said. “When you look at the six games that he’s played in, he was the third-most targeted guy. It’s J.T., it’s Pittman and it’s Nyheim. But the fact of the matter is our offense has been below average. We’ve not produced. We haven’t had a lot of yards, we haven’t had a lot of points, so everybody’s production is down, to a large extent.”

A concussion suffered three plays into the Thursday night win over Denver essentially cost Hines two full games, two games that produced a combined 160 plays, including 58 pass attempts against Jacksonville. Backup running backs Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay caught 13 passes in that game alone; if Hines had been healthy, a significant portion of those catches would have gone to him instead.

Take away Hines’s two touches against Denver before the injury, and the fifth-year running back had 17 carries and 24 catches in six full games this season, a tick under seven touches per game. In his best two seasons in Indianapolis — 2018 and 2020 — Hines averaged 9.3 and 9.5 touches per game, respectively. Hines played 35.2% of the snaps in his six full games, right in the middle of his average workload throughout his career.

“I was hoping to get him close to 10 touches a game,” Reich said. “When you look at it game by game, it was a little bit down, but I didn’t think it was dramatically down, relative to other players or to where we were as an offense.”

Reich declined to say whether Hines had requested a trade, deferring to general manager Chris Ballard, the man who handled most of the work on the trade.

But the Colts locker room knew it was a possibility. Linebacker Zaire Franklin checked his phone at 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on deadline day, knowing any deals had to happen by 4 p.m.

News of the Hines trade broke with two minutes left until the deadline.

“It came at the last second, so it definitely caught me off-guard,” Franklin said. “I was drafted with Nyheim. Me and Nyheim have been competing against each other since college. … Obviously, I’m happy for him. He’s got a fresh start in a good situation.”

Replacing Hines in the lineup could be tough.

Second-year back Deon Jackson has been good out of the backfield in limited time this season, but it’s unlikely that he can handle the full scope of Hines’ responsibilities.

“Nyheim’s an excellent person and an excellent player,” quarterback Sam Ehlinger said. “It’s unfortunate, that’s just how this league is. … You’re always going to miss a guy like that.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Insider: Colts chalk up unrealized Nyheim Hines role that led to trade to offense's struggles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
overtimeheroics.net

Chris Ballard Silent as Indianapolis Colts Dsccend into Football Purgatory

As the NFL Trade Deadline came and went for the Indianapolis Colts, fans continue to see the ineptitude of Chris Ballard, as the Colts descend into Football Purgatory. With less than 30 minutes to go until the 4pm deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded hybrid RB Nyheim Hines in exchange for Bills RB Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round pick, that can become a 5th round pick if certain criteria are met.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

3 Match-ups The Indianapolis Colts Can Dominate

If the Indianapolis Colts plan to make the playoffs, the wins need to start rolling in, and it needs to start this week. The Colts head to New England to face the Patriots. While many people have already counted out the Colts for this game and the entire season there is time to change the trajectory of this franchise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

NFL Week 9 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Sees Colts-Patriots Defensive Struggle

The NESNBets weekly NFL best-bet parlay had its worst week of the season last week, and the losing streak has been extended. There’s no reason to get into the past, and we are on to Week 9, so let’s just get into it and be on our way. This week was tougher than most to get a read on things, so we’ve limited the parlay to just two bets and try to build this thing back up brick by brick.
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Takes Another Hit Before Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be seriously shorthanded up front when they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. Marcus Cannon, who started the last two games at right tackle, was not present during the open media portion of Thursday’s practice, putting his availability for Sunday in question. The 34-year-old Cannon was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Travis' 3 TD passes help Florida State rout Miami 45-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never threatened after a 31-3 lead at halftime. Travis completed 10 of 12 passes for 202 yards before being removed early in the fourth quarter. Florida State exceeded 200 yards rushing for the fourth straight game with 225. “This is a big game that means so much to our program, it means so much to our fan base, the players,” Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said. “You get a chance to leave a legacy. Everybody will remember this game. We were able to dominate that game with the true character of what this team is all about. I thought that was something that showed throughout.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy