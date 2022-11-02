Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?
The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida. Hypostases are complex beings...
Proving the doubters wrong, again: DRX emerge from hard-fought series against T1 to win 2022 League World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Nearly a decade ago, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok debuted simultaneously in the LCK,...
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023
North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
#FaZeDown: Vitality push reigning Major champions to brink of elimination at IEM Rio
FaZe Clan, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world and PGL Antwerp Major champions, are one loss away from being sent home from the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage following a 16-6 defeat to Vitality in the 0-1 pool of the Swiss system. This is already a disastrous...
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
New Sion interaction has him bouncing around like a pinball in League of Legends
Syndra got a mid-scope update with League of Legends Patch 12.19, and the community received it with open arms since it brought the champion back to relevance again after she started to fall behind the rest of the pack. But with new changes, there are, of course, new bugs. Vandril,...
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
IEM Rio observer gets BSOD amid players’ concerns with ESL tech issues during Major
Everybody at home thought their PC had unexpectedly shut down after the IEM Rio CS:GO Major observer experienced the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error amid the broadcast of OG vs. Vitality today in the Challengers Stage. The match was in the sixth round of Dust II when the...
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?
GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
Beastcoast officially breaks up one of Dota’s longest-lasting rosters with new signings
One of the longest-lasting five-man rosters in Dota 2 history is officially no more, with beascoast confirming that both Wisper and Chris Luck are parting ways with the organization. This is part of a bigger retooling the team is doing after somewhat stagnating this DPC season in a South American...
One team made it to the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major with a negative round difference
Eight CS:GO teams qualified for the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major, but only one did it with a negative round difference. While seven teams maintained a positive round difference, one European team stood out. Fnatic advanced to the Legends Stage with a 3-2 record but had a -13 round difference, according to HLTV.
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
Crowd boos Cloud9 after miraculous comeback against FaZe in IEM Rio Major Legends Stage
The Brazilian crowd at IEM Rio Major was left in shambles after Cloud9 reverse-swept FaZe Clan (16-14 on Overpass) in the first round of the Legends Stage today. FaZe are one of the crowd favorites at the Riocentro venue because of the Danish in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen and his team full of stars. They had the game in their hands after taking the second pistol round of the game and being 12-4 up, but instead, C9 finished on top thanks to a dominant CT side performance. The crowd reacted like Brazilian commentator Alexandre “Gaules” Borba was expecting and instantly booed C9 and their star player Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov after the match was concluded.
