Decatur, GA

fox5atlanta.com

As flu cases surge, expect longer ER, urgent care wait times for children

Flu surge causing overcrowding at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ERs, urgent cars. Georgia is being hit hard by an early flu surge and the rise in respiratory infections is putting a strain on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Children's runs three emergency departments and seven urgent cares, and they all have pretty long wait times right now.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

She was cut off from the state program that covered her insulin costs at 21. One year later, she passed away

ATLANTA — Antroinette Worsham was at her desk at work. It was a Tuesday. "I definitely didn't think my baby was dead," she said. "She had showered because she had still had on her towel. She still had on her towel and she was lying face down... ," Antroinette recalled. "And my son rolled her, he rolled her over and he said, 'Her eyes were rolled behind her head.' And she had her insulin, she had an insulin pen in her bed. It was empty..."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

CDC Issues Public Health Alert Over Recalled Cheeses

The CDC has issued a public health alert for a Listeria outbreak linked to several previously-recalled cheeses. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, Nov. 4-6 Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Henry County organizations are offering plenty of fun and...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable

Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board reach agreement with city leaders concerning local option sales tax

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to keep the county/city Local Option Sales Tax distribution at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing the remaining 34%. The recommendation was one that city leaders and officials from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge had advocated to keep in place for the next 10 years.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep

DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
DECATUR, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville

RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home

ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
ATLANTA, GA

