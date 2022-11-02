Read full article on original website
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
As flu cases surge, expect longer ER, urgent care wait times for children
Flu surge causing overcrowding at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ERs, urgent cars. Georgia is being hit hard by an early flu surge and the rise in respiratory infections is putting a strain on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Children's runs three emergency departments and seven urgent cares, and they all have pretty long wait times right now.
Piedmont Henry Hospital investing $3.5 million into expansion for short-term patients
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Just days after Atlanta Medical Center closed, another metro hospital is expanding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Piedmont Henry Hospital will spend $3.5 million to expand space for short-term patients. Of that amount, $2.4 million will go toward construction. Metro...
She was cut off from the state program that covered her insulin costs at 21. One year later, she passed away
ATLANTA — Antroinette Worsham was at her desk at work. It was a Tuesday. "I definitely didn't think my baby was dead," she said. "She had showered because she had still had on her towel. She still had on her towel and she was lying face down... ," Antroinette recalled. "And my son rolled her, he rolled her over and he said, 'Her eyes were rolled behind her head.' And she had her insulin, she had an insulin pen in her bed. It was empty..."
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CDC Issues Public Health Alert Over Recalled Cheeses
The CDC has issued a public health alert for a Listeria outbreak linked to several previously-recalled cheeses. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, Nov. 4-6 Looking for a low-key weekend after all the Halloween festivities? Henry County organizations are offering plenty of fun and...
Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable
Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
A new report on Fulton County’s incarceration system found residents will actually be less safe if the county leases mor...
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
‘I’m thankful for my diagnosis’: Elisabeth Omilami with Hosea Helps reveals her battle with cancer
ATLANTA — A powerhouse in the metro Atlanta community, known for helping feed and clothe the less fortunate, shared her personal story of survival for the first time only with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer. On the last day of breast cancer awareness month, Elisabeth Omilami, with Hosea Helps,...
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County officials said and investigation revealed more than 1,000 absentee ballots were never mailed to voters. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
Henry County Board reach agreement with city leaders concerning local option sales tax
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to keep the county/city Local Option Sales Tax distribution at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing the remaining 34%. The recommendation was one that city leaders and officials from Hampton, Locust Grove, McDonough and Stockbridge had advocated to keep in place for the next 10 years.
I-Team investigation into deplorable living conditions trigger county sweep
DECATUR, Ga. - Lower-income residents have complained for years that poor, often deplorable, living conditions are becoming more prevalent. Renters feel stuck and not heard. The FOX 5 I-Team documented for three months what we've seen at the Woodridge Apartment complex in Decatur. The conditions that some of these families are living in are simply shocking.
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
State investigators look into living conditions at Atlanta rental home
ATLANTA - FOX 5 has reason to believe the state is looking into reports of elder abuse at a rented home in southwest Atlanta. It is FOX 5's understanding a tip led investigators with the Georgia Department of Human Services to a home on Jonesboro Road in Atlanta to investigate claims of elder abuse.
Nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
Many of the nursing home residents are bed-ridden or in wheelchairs. The state says there are only 19 voters are registered at the nursing home address. Fulton County officials said they issued ballots after receiving only four requests.
