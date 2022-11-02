ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements

For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
WVU police issue statement following recent shootings downtown

West Virginia University police released a statement Saturday afternoon, advising students to be cautious after recent shootings near the school’s downtown campus. “These are the latest in several similar crimes that happened in the same general area since September, and I want our campus community, especially students, to be aware of them, but also to know that our department works closely with Morgantown Police to address incidents such as these,” UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “The relationship we have with MPD is important and we appreciate their partnership.”
WVU Residence Hall Association brings quality to dorm life

The Residence Hall Association (RHA) at WVU is part of a national collegiate organization that helps to make residence life a well-rounded experience for students. “It is one of the largest student-led organizations, if not the largest, nationally,” said Emily Rexroad, the vice president of the association. “There is just a lot of respect for it.”
Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
DubV411 Podcast 11/4: Freshman housing waivers, mold concerns in dorms, and a deep dive into The DA Housing Guide

Your browser does not support the audio element. Lauren is Maddie-less this week, so she called in the big guy, DA Editor-in-Chief Trenton Straight, to fill in. Lauren and Trenton talk about a new waiver for incoming WVU freshmen that could see them paying an extra fee, what's up with mold in the dorms, how hospital workers are fed up with football tailgaters trashing their lots and a look at the DA Housing Guide. Plus, there's lots to do in Morgantown this weekend, including free art shows, dance shows, the Strongest Mountaineer competition and Mountaineer Week kicks off.
Participants needed for virtual research study

This study is titled “What are the effects of rewards on choice behavior?”. This study involves a computer-based task. Sessions take one to three hours and multiple sessions may be required. Participants can earn a prepaid gift card. Participants will join the session via Zoom, from any location, on...
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Fairmont, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fairmont High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Marion County 2022 General Election Guide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents will have a lot to vote for during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Marion County is in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District. Voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
