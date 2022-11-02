Your browser does not support the audio element. Lauren is Maddie-less this week, so she called in the big guy, DA Editor-in-Chief Trenton Straight, to fill in. Lauren and Trenton talk about a new waiver for incoming WVU freshmen that could see them paying an extra fee, what's up with mold in the dorms, how hospital workers are fed up with football tailgaters trashing their lots and a look at the DA Housing Guide. Plus, there's lots to do in Morgantown this weekend, including free art shows, dance shows, the Strongest Mountaineer competition and Mountaineer Week kicks off.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO