WVU urges caution, issues Community Notice after recent shooting incidents in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Police is urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant. The warning comes after two off-campus shootings that occurred less than a week apart. The shootings occurred on Sunday, October 30th, and today, Saturday, November 5th. Both shooting...
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU police issue statement following recent shootings downtown
West Virginia University police released a statement Saturday afternoon, advising students to be cautious after recent shootings near the school’s downtown campus. “These are the latest in several similar crimes that happened in the same general area since September, and I want our campus community, especially students, to be aware of them, but also to know that our department works closely with Morgantown Police to address incidents such as these,” UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “The relationship we have with MPD is important and we appreciate their partnership.”
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Residence Hall Association brings quality to dorm life
The Residence Hall Association (RHA) at WVU is part of a national collegiate organization that helps to make residence life a well-rounded experience for students. “It is one of the largest student-led organizations, if not the largest, nationally,” said Emily Rexroad, the vice president of the association. “There is just a lot of respect for it.”
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
WDTV
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
Daily Athenaeum
DubV411 Podcast 11/4: Freshman housing waivers, mold concerns in dorms, and a deep dive into The DA Housing Guide
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lauren is Maddie-less this week, so she called in the big guy, DA Editor-in-Chief Trenton Straight, to fill in. Lauren and Trenton talk about a new waiver for incoming WVU freshmen that could see them paying an extra fee, what's up with mold in the dorms, how hospital workers are fed up with football tailgaters trashing their lots and a look at the DA Housing Guide. Plus, there's lots to do in Morgantown this weekend, including free art shows, dance shows, the Strongest Mountaineer competition and Mountaineer Week kicks off.
wvu.edu
Participants needed for virtual research study
This study is titled “What are the effects of rewards on choice behavior?”. This study involves a computer-based task. Sessions take one to three hours and multiple sessions may be required. Participants can earn a prepaid gift card. Participants will join the session via Zoom, from any location, on...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Graduate Raeanne Beckner among Candidates for West Virginia University Homecoming Royalty
An expanded week of Homecoming activities filled with school pride and tradition culminated at West Virginia University today (Oct. 29) with the crowning of Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy as the 2022 Homecoming Royalty. The announcement was made during the halftime ceremony at Saturday’s Homecoming football game against TCU.
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
A six-car accident on I-79 in Harrison County has traffic backed up for several miles.
Fairmont, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown police investigating late night shooting on High Street, no arrests made
Morgantown police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fayette and High streets early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to University Police, which is assisting with the investigation, at least one person has been injured and no suspect has...
Retired Philippi Police K-9 ‘Troll’ passes away
The Philippi Police Department announced Wednesday night that its former K-9, Troll, has died.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football adds another season loss after Iowa State defeat on the road
The West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) football team traveled to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday to face off against the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12), falling 14-31 after a late scoring surge by ISU. Iowa State won the toss and differed, giving the Mountaineers the opening possession. After only four...
WBOY
Marion County 2022 General Election Guide
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents will have a lot to vote for during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Marion County is in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District. Voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU rifle shoots season high, finishes second on day one of Fall Classic
The No. 6 West Virginia rifle team shot a season-best on day one of the inaugural WVU Fall Classic on Saturday, placing second at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. Day one of the match consisted of two relays of smallbore. Sunday’s match will consist of a pair of air rifle relays.
