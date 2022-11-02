ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State women's basketball embracing blue-collar mentality in new era under Adair

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
There isn’t anything new about being the underdog for Natasha Adair.

With Arizona State women's basketball beginning a new era following legendary coach Charli Turner Thorne's retirement, Adair is rebuilding the program from the ground up.

A major roster turnover bringing many unknowns into this season, along with Adair being the only new coach in the Pac-12, led to ASU being picked last in both the conference coaches and media preseason polls.

Adair's first media day:New Arizona State women's basketball coach Natasha Adair talks challenges

“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been picked last. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve also won,” Adair said. “It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”

Adair has been working non-stop in building her team since taking over in late March.

The team isn’t fazed by the outside opinions either, and is focused internally on blending four transfers and three freshmen with six returners.

“Everyone here wants to win and I think everyone here has a chip on their shoulder,” Adair said. “When you put all that together in the locker room and you take it out on the court, we are more alike than we are different.”

ASU saw some players transfer out and lost two commitments. Adair’s deep connections in basketball kept former Goodyear Millennium guard Trayanna Crisp on board with the coaching change. Former Delaware commit Journey Thompson decided to follow Adair and committed to ASU in May.

ASU junior Jaddan Simmons is the only remaining member of the last season’s top eight in minutes played. Other returnees Maggie Besselink, Sydney Erikstrup, Imogen Greenslade and Isadora Sousa saw limited action last season, and sophomore Meg Newman missed her first season with an ACL injury.

Simmons led the team in assists (2.8 apg) and was second in steals (1.7 spg) for her sophomore season. With all the turnover, she’ll be the steady presence for the team and Adair sees greater potential for her in her third season.

“What I told her coming into the door, she was 10 points per game, I said, There’s no reason why that 10 can’t go to 20 easily,” Adair said. “Just giving her that permission to say, hey, you are an integral part of what we’re doing and to a certain degree, I want you to be a little selfish. You were more of a facilitator before, but now it’s your turn.”

Along with Simmons, Adair is excited about what last season’s returning players can do in increased roles. Erikstrup is another consistent presence on the team and sets a high standard for herself.

Graduate transfer Kayla Mokwuah brings a wealth of experience to the frontcourt as a center. Newman’s absence last season limited the post presence, along with Besselink’s injuries throughout the season.

“Meg is a ball of energy and super positive,” Adair said. “She’s a game-changer in the sense of energy and effort. She is going to go hard on every play and she sets the tone on how hard we’re going to play.”

Maintaining a healthy group is key and Adair knows that the team that opens the season Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona will look far different from the team at the end of the season.

“You just have to be a realist and coach them to what they have to control now and build them throughout this season,” Adair said.

Adair has been intentional with her time and regularly schedules one-on-one lunches with her players. Adair’s goal is to know her athletes as people, and it’s evident when she talks about individual players.

Instead of a team divided by returners and newcomers, the team has blended into a unit due to team bonding activities with Adair. The players bought into her as their leader and recently surprised Adair at her daughter's volleyball game.

“You wouldn’t know who’s new and who’s not just by interacting with them,” Adair said. “Right now, we’re workers. We’re blue-collar workers. We roll our sleeves up and we’re going to take care of business.”

For subscribers: 3 questions facing ASU men's basketball as season opener approaches

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

