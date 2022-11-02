Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
WOWT
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
Nebraska man hurt in Highway 179 crash in Cole County
Highway 179 in Cole County has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. The post Nebraska man hurt in Highway 179 crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
klin.com
Woman Files Police Report Against Adam Morfeld
A woman filed a police report on Thursday, Nov. 3 alleging that State Senator and Lancaster County Attorney candidate Adam Morfeld cornered her in a restroom, raped her, threatened her, and put her in a choke hold. On Friday, Nov. 4, the woman, under the pseudonym “Ruth,” appeared on KLIN’s Drive Time Lincoln and spoke with Jack Riggins about her experience.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Police make arrest for stabbing in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing at a northeast Lincoln home, Lincoln Police say. Kenneth Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his home nearly three hours after the fight broke out. The male victim was taken to a local...
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
klkntv.com
Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
