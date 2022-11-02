ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NE

Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a decade in prison for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Mark Fuller, 53, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for the distribution of 5 grams or more of meth after having a prior serious drug felony conviction.
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
Woman Files Police Report Against Adam Morfeld

A woman filed a police report on Thursday, Nov. 3 alleging that State Senator and Lancaster County Attorney candidate Adam Morfeld cornered her in a restroom, raped her, threatened her, and put her in a choke hold. On Friday, Nov. 4, the woman, under the pseudonym “Ruth,” appeared on KLIN’s Drive Time Lincoln and spoke with Jack Riggins about her experience.
UPDATE: Police make arrest for stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing at a northeast Lincoln home, Lincoln Police say. Kenneth Johnson, 40, was taken into custody at his home nearly three hours after the fight broke out. The male victim was taken to a local...
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
