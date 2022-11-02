Driving on wet leaves can create unexpected hazards
With rain expected heading into the weekend, experts are warning residents about overlooked dangers of speeding during the fall season.
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, driving on wet leaves can be as slippery and dangerous as driving on ice. Slick leaves prevent tires from making direct contact with the road. Leaves also can cover up potholes and crosswalks, which creates additional road hazards and traffic accidents.
Comments / 0