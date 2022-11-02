Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report

Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday.

Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three other Titans did not practice: fullback Tory Carter (neck), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness).

Simmons didn't practice before last week's game against the Houston Texans but was a full participant in that game. Tannehill told reporters Wednesday he'll fight to return from the ankle injury that kept him out of the Texans game but it is a matter of pain tolerance to whether he'll play against the Chiefs on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Henry has not suffered any setbacks on his foot injury and missing practice is most likely a precaution.

See the Titans' full injury report for Wednesday below.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Fullback Tory Carter (neck): Did not practice

Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder): Did not practice

Defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness): Did not practice

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle): Did not practice

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe): Limited participation

Running back Derrick Henry (foot): Limited participation

Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (knee): Limited participation

Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle): Limited participation

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle): Limited participation

Defensive end Rashad Weaver (back): Full participation

