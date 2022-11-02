ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday.

Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three other Titans did not practice: fullback Tory Carter (neck), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness).

Simmons didn't practice before last week's game against the Houston Texans but was a full participant in that game. Tannehill told reporters Wednesday he'll fight to return from the ankle injury that kept him out of the Texans game but it is a matter of pain tolerance to whether he'll play against the Chiefs on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Henry has not suffered any setbacks on his foot injury and missing practice is most likely a precaution.

See the Titans' full injury report for Wednesday below.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday, Nov. 2

  • Fullback Tory Carter (neck): Did not practice
  • Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder): Did not practice
  • Defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness): Did not practice
  • Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle): Did not practice
  • Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe): Limited participation
  • Running back Derrick Henry (foot): Limited participation
  • Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (knee): Limited participation
  • Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle): Limited participation
  • Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle): Limited participation
  • Defensive end Rashad Weaver (back): Full participation

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
