Jackson councilmember Brooks resigns, leaving District 3 seat up for grabs

The Nov. Jackson City Council meeting also bid a bittersweet farewell to District 3 councilmember Ernest Brooks II.

The council unanimously voted to pass the motion for Brooks’ resignation at the Tuesday meeting, ultimately concluding his five terms in office.

Brooks resigned from the council to broaden his horizons at the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office in Memphis where he will serve as Associate Deputy DA. In accepting the new position, his necessary relocation now leaves a vacancy on the Jackson City Council.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger noted the poignant emotions concerning the resignation when the council reached the line item on the agenda.

“Proud and excited for him, but a loss for the city of Jackson,” said Conger.

Brooks’ resignation comes in line as the second for the council in 2022, following former councilmember Gary Pickens', District 1, resignation.

Applications for the replacement in District 3 will be open for two weeks starting Nov. 2. Interested candidates must meet state requirements and be a resident of Jackson’s District 3. Resumes must be submitted to the mayor's office by Nov. 16.

Once resumes are submitted and evaluated, the new council member will be appointed. However, this district appointment comes with a catch.

“The interesting thing about this district is that the current District 3 and the new District 3, which will take effect in the election on July 1 of next year, will not overlap at all,” noted Conger. “So the person who is appointed to this District 3, will not represent District 3 come the next term.”

If the councilmember of District 3 chooses to run again and continue representing the district, it will be a question of what district the appointee will still reside in the confines of the new District 3.

“It will be an interesting twist on how that works,” Conger said.