Wagshal’s Family of Fine Foods will expand into Downtown Washington, D.C., signing a 5,000-square-foot lease at 1747 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The local company owns several businesses in the District including a delicatessen at 4855 Massachusetts Avenue NW and a specialty grocery store (plus delicatessen) at 3201 New Mexico Avenue. The new location will consist of Wagshal’s grand bodega, which features sandwiches, prepared foods and special holiday menus, as well as a business and event catering operation.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO