Montana State

How Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Are Dividing Their $733M Fortune With ‘Ironclad’ Prenup

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen won’t be having a “complicated” division of assets during their divorce thanks to a sturdy prenup, sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six. The insider revealed that the pair will likely have a seamless split because their prenup was set up so that they would have a quick division in the case of divorce.

The sources told the outlet that the couple had enough separation in what each owned making the splitting up their assets simple enough. “There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end,” they said. They also said that the couple would maintain joint custody of their son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

The couple’s ‘ironclad’ prenup helped them divide assets quickly. (Shutterstock)

Despite the “ironclad prenup,” there was an exception to what they kept separate during their time as husband and wife. “The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio,” they said, before revealing some of the houses that would go to the NFL star, 45, and model, 42.

The source said that Tom would be getting the pair’s $17 million mansion in Miami, while Gisele bought her own $1.25 million home in Miami Beach before the split. She’ll also be getting their vacation home in Costa Rica. Other homes that remain to be seen who will maintain ownership, include a New York City apartment, a Bahamas home, and one at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.

After months of speculation among fans, Tom and Gisele announced their plans to divorce in their own statements on October 28. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude, for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Tom wrote in his statement.

Tom and Gisele announced that they’d be splitting after 13 years of marriage on Friday. (Shutterstock)

Similarly, Gisele also emphasized their kids’ best interests in her statement. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she wrote.

In Tom’s first interview on his SiriusXM Podcast Let’s Go, he spoke about how it was an “amicable” split, and he said that he was going to continue to be his best all-around. “So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he said.

