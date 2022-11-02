Read full article on original website
Carla Flores: Road to recovery after sports injury
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — An injury that not only injured her body but broke her heart. Carla Flores’ junior season was cut short and she was forced to watch from the sidelines. With the new season fastly approaching, Flores is excited to make a comeback to her passion.
Time for clocks to fall back
MACOMB, Illinois – It is time to prepare to set clocks back an hour, as the end of daylight savings time is almost here. Macomb, and most of the united states other than Arizona and Hawaii, will “fall back” an hour Sunday, Nov. 6. Daylight savings time...
Giant-Sized Comics are on display in the WIU gallery
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- A texas artist’s solo exhibition is on display at the Western Illinois University art gallery. Christopher Troutman’s, ‘Giant- sized Comics’ is unique according to WIU art gallery director Tyler Hennings. “This work doesn’t look like anything we’ve shown here for a while, it...
WIU to hold Active Shooter Seminar for students, staff
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- An Active Shooter information session is coming to Western Illinois University on Monday, Nov. 14. The Office of Public Safety, along with the Department of Health Sciences and Social Work students will host ‘Run, Hide, Fight’. The event will take place in Stipes hall, Room 501 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WIU students discuss their concerns about stress on campus
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — College students live in a mixed state of being cared for and taking care of themselves. Many students work jobs, but also rely on their university for food and housing. Some are still completely reliant on their parents while others completely fend for themselves. Western...
Some sidewalks offline, routes changed for Performing Arts Center construction
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- Additional fencing was added last week around the construction site for the Center for Performing Arts on the Western Illinois University campus. This was added to fence off the area for additional underground utility work and site grading west of Simpkins hall. It will remain and block access to the area for the “foreseeable future,” according to an email sent to WIU students.
