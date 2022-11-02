MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- Additional fencing was added last week around the construction site for the Center for Performing Arts on the Western Illinois University campus. This was added to fence off the area for additional underground utility work and site grading west of Simpkins hall. It will remain and block access to the area for the “foreseeable future,” according to an email sent to WIU students.

