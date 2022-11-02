Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023
We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Report: Consultant, Rail Engineer At Odds Over Station Cracking
After their initial review of the cracks forming on rail’s hammerhead piers, city-hired consultants and the engineers who designed those large station supports did not hold the same view on just how bad the problem was, according to newly released documents. Wiss Janney Elstner Associates, which was hired by...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Nationwide commercial real estate woes hit local firm
Shakeups in commercial real estate nationwide are being felt here in the islands, too. And it’s not just about the price of office space. One of the nation’s powerhouse commercial real estate brokerages, Dallas-based CBRE Group, recently announced plans to cut costs by $400 million. The firm, which has offices in Honolulu, is reacting to the real estate downturn it has felt so far, which it expects to continue.
KITV.com
Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits
A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...
City to close lanes in Kakaako for storm drain investigation
After a sinkhole was discovered in Kakaako last month, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction is alerting the public about lane closures along portions in Kakaako over the weekend.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Josh Green sticks to election strategy; Former punk rock musician Henry Rollins on getting older
Current Lt. Gov. and candidate for Hawaiʻi governor Josh Green outlines his strategy for winning voters during the upcoming general election | Full Story. Local actress Lindsay Anuhea Watson shares her experience working on the new historical drama, The Wind and The Reckoning | Full Story. Documentary short director...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Multiple people injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii group of business owners, community leaders is first private foreign delegation to call on Marcos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii business owners and community leaders was the first private foreign delegation to call on Philippine President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila since he took office on June 30. President Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand...
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
KITV.com
Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HPD chief considering ‘broken windows policing’ for Chinatown
Making Honolulu’s Chinatown safe is a mission for Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Chief of Police Joe Logan, he presented to the neighborhood board on the department’s efforts to reduce crime in the area.
