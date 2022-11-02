ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023

We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Nationwide commercial real estate woes hit local firm

Shakeups in commercial real estate nationwide are being felt here in the islands, too. And it’s not just about the price of office space. One of the nation’s powerhouse commercial real estate brokerages, Dallas-based CBRE Group, recently announced plans to cut costs by $400 million. The firm, which has offices in Honolulu, is reacting to the real estate downturn it has felt so far, which it expects to continue.
KITV.com

Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits

A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy