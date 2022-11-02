Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Winners Are Married After Private Romance

Image Credit: Gerald Lopez-Cepero / GDA Photo Service/Newscom/MEGA

A royal match! Former Miss Universe contestants Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentin made hearts melt everywhere when they revealed they got married after years of secretly dating in a charming Instagram video, posted to both their Instagrams on Oct. 30, 2022.

People were thrilled to celebrate Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico’s love. The beauty queens announced their marriage with a gorgeous montage of their relationship on Instagram. The video showed Mariana and Fabiola kissing, cuddling, and taking amazing vacations together. It even captured the moment when they got engaged.

The big reveal came at the end, with shots of the couple kissing outside of a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico together. Both brides looked stunning. Fabiola rocked a white blazer dress with sparkling fringe while Mariana went with a classic white tuxedo jacket. Giving the look a feminine touch, she added chandelier earrings and a high ponytail.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the couple shared, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.” Marking the occasion, they added their wedding date, Oct. 28, 2022, and several joyous emojis.

Fabiola and Mariana met in 2020 during the Miss Grand International competition and stayed close friends, according to HOLA! From there, the relationship blossomed.

Fellow beauty queen Abena Akuaba sent the ladies love in an Instagram comment. “Omg congratulations,” the Ghanaian model/singer wrote. “MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

Dedicated fans may have noticed the connection between the pair, who continued to spend time together and appear on each other’s social media after the competition. Fabiola posted a sweet message to her now-wife on Instagram in April 2021. “One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship,” she wrote along with some very cuddly photos from a beach vacation. “Walking this process with you was a special and real one. Miss you, my girl.”

Mariana and Fabiola were both touched by the support. Miss Argentina sent a gracious message to fans, posting, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.” Fabiola also thanked friends and fans, taking to her Instagram Story to post, “What a blessing it is to read every message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes.”