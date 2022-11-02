ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Winners Are Married After Private Romance

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVO3q_0iwJbxxY00
Image Credit: Gerald Lopez-Cepero / GDA Photo Service/Newscom/MEGA

A royal match! Former Miss Universe contestants Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentin made hearts melt everywhere when they revealed they got married after years of secretly dating in a charming Instagram video, posted to both their Instagrams on Oct. 30, 2022.

People were thrilled to celebrate Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico’s love. The beauty queens announced their marriage with a gorgeous montage of their relationship on Instagram. The video showed Mariana and Fabiola kissing, cuddling, and taking amazing vacations together. It even captured the moment when they got engaged.

The big reveal came at the end, with shots of the couple kissing outside of a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico together. Both brides looked stunning. Fabiola rocked a white blazer dress with sparkling fringe while Mariana went with a classic white tuxedo jacket. Giving the look a feminine touch, she added chandelier earrings and a high ponytail.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, the couple shared, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.” Marking the occasion, they added their wedding date, Oct. 28, 2022, and several joyous emojis.

Fabiola and Mariana met in 2020 during the Miss Grand International competition and stayed close friends, according to HOLA! From there, the relationship blossomed.

Fellow beauty queen Abena Akuaba sent the ladies love in an Instagram comment. “Omg congratulations,” the Ghanaian model/singer wrote. “MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

Dedicated fans may have noticed the connection between the pair, who continued to spend time together and appear on each other’s social media after the competition. Fabiola posted a sweet message to her now-wife on Instagram in April 2021. “One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship,” she wrote along with some very cuddly photos from a beach vacation. “Walking this process with you was a special and real one. Miss you, my girl.”

Mariana and Fabiola were both touched by the support. Miss Argentina sent a gracious message to fans, posting, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.” Fabiola also thanked friends and fans, taking to her Instagram Story to post, “What a blessing it is to read every message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes.”

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Parents Magazine

Black Mom on Moving Her Family From the U.S. To Mexico: 'I Do Not Experience the Racism Here That I Did in Georgia'

Lakeshia Williams was living in Atlanta when she decided to make a big move with her family to Playa del Carmen, Mexico in June of last year. Cost was a major factor in her decision. Even without taking recent inflation into account, raising a family in America is expensive. As a single mom with five children aged 3 to 20, that financial burden felt even greater. When Williams learned that with the currency conversion she could get a three-bedroom townhouse in a gated community for a third of the price that a smaller apartment in Atlanta would cost, moving became a real option.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
254K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy