Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Election Law Violations hotline is live
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s Election Law Violations hotline is live and has received 93 pre-Election Day and 101 Election Day complaints so far. The complaints have been divided into three columns (Pre-November 8 Complaints, Election Day Complaints and Post-Poll-Closing Complaints) to reflect when calls were received and what they concerned.
WTVQ
Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
WTVQ
Over 250,000 Kentuckians vote early ahead of Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Many key races still weigh in the balance ahead of Election Day. In Fayette County alone, voters are deciding on more than 60 races, on top of the two constitutional amendments at the end of the ballot. Secretary of State Michael Adams 253,018 voters across...
WTVQ
Linda Gorton wins Lexington mayoral race
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Incumbent Linda Gorton has won Lexington’s mayoral race, defeating David Kloiber. In August 2021, Gorton said she planned to seek a second term and made that official in January by filing the paperwork. She has cited her calm, steady leadership during historic challenges, including a pandemic that slowed economic activity throughout the city as her assets, but noted challenges remain, like affordable housing, violence prevention and homelessness.
WTVQ
BUILD addresses affordable housing, mental health ‘crisis’ in city
LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – Lexington’s BUILD organization came together Monday night to reaffirm priorities going into the new year. Among the topics discussed were Lexington’s affordable housing, mental health and the city’s violence. “Let’s rise up and BUILD,” the crowd cheered. BUILD calls mental...
WTVQ
New board game pays tribute to Lexington city workers
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A brand new board game launched Sunday in Lexington all thanks to CivicLex. It’s called “The Living City” and creators say the goal is to highlight the hard work that Lexington’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Department workers do daily. It was created...
WTVQ
Burn ban issued for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A burn ban was issued for Fayette County by the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning due to an elevated risk of fire danger. According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, the burn ban is in effect immediately until Friday at 7 a.m. Rain is expected Thursday evening which should help, but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts aren’t deemed sufficient.
WTVQ
1,000 daffodils planted in honor of Community Champion Thomas Tolliver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A group spent the day doing a beautification project in Lexington. In 2017, America in Bloom Lexington created the Isabel Yates Community Champion award to honor former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates for her work in beautification and historic preservation in the bluegrass. Rather than present...
WTVQ
LIHEAP opens for one-time heating payment assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Applications can now be submitted for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — known as LIHEAP. The subsidy enrollment now open at Community Action Agencies offers a one-time heating payment assistance to households who qualify. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served...
WTVQ
98 children in Fayette County still in need of sponsoring for CASA Angel Tree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The annual CASA Angel Tree lighting was held Monday morning in Lexington. Decorated and adorned with envelopes, the Christmas tree at the McBrayer Law Firm in the Chase Bank building is lit every year and serves as a way to help children make sure they get a gift under the tree this holiday season.
WTVQ
All Fayette County Public Schools to be closed Monday due to widespread illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday due to widespread illness. The school district says the illness is among students and staff but could not confirm to ABC 36 if the illness was the flu, or stomach related. District officials say all FCPS...
WTVQ
State of Emergency declared in Estill County amid wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A State of Emergency has been declared for Estill County on Tuesday due to a wildfire. According to an executive order issued by the Office of the Estill County Judge Executive, the forest fires have impaired and/or prevented the use of roads in the county and threaten to cause damage to infrastructure and private property as well.
WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
WTVQ
2 who died in house fire in Madison County identified
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people died Sunday in a house fire in Madison County. According to the Berea Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 1500 block of Paint Lick Road. During a search of the home, two people were found dead. The cause of death and what started the fire are under investigation.
WTVQ
Kentucky women’s hoops wins season opener against Radford
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Jada Walker scored 19 points and Robyn Benton added 17 as the Kentucky women’s basketball team opened its season with an 82-78 win over Radford on Monday night at Memorial Coliseum. The Cats struggled shooting the ball, hitting 33 of 73 (45.2 percent)...
WTVQ
Suspect arrested in October Bryan Avenue stabbing death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue in October. According to Lexington police, Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown and is suspected of the Oct. 14 stabbing death of Wallace. He’s charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Comments / 0