Macomb, IL

25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals

(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
PEORIA, IL
theproxyreport.com

Carla Flores: Road to recovery after sports injury

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — An injury that not only injured her body but broke her heart. Carla Flores’ junior season was cut short and she was forced to watch from the sidelines. With the new season fastly approaching, Flores is excited to make a comeback to her passion.
MACOMB, IL
channel1450.com

Grey Ghosts vs Cardinals For A Trip To The Final Four

Pleasant Plains looks to make the return trip to Redbird Arena next week, standing in their way at the 2A Maroa-Forsyth super sectional is the Chillicothe IVC Grey Ghosts, led by Purdue commit Kenna Wollard. The game starts at 6 pm on Friday evening.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
muddyriversports.com

Have a little Faith: Kientzle’s run of service points, huge plays at net catapult Raiders to victory over Bombers in electric sectional title match

FARMINGTON, Ill. — Five points. No more. Certainly no less. Forced to a decisive third set in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Farmington Sectional championship after Macomb staved off four match points, Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle convinced the Raiders to concentrate on winning five points at a time.
FARMINGTON, IL
theproxyreport.com

Time for clocks to fall back

MACOMB, Illinois – It is time to prepare to set clocks back an hour, as the end of daylight savings time is almost here. Macomb, and most of the united states other than Arizona and Hawaii, will “fall back” an hour Sunday, Nov. 6. Daylight savings time...
MACOMB, IL
theproxyreport.com

Giant-Sized Comics are on display in the WIU gallery

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- A texas artist’s solo exhibition is on display at the Western Illinois University art gallery. Christopher Troutman’s, ‘Giant- sized Comics’ is unique according to WIU art gallery director Tyler Hennings. “This work doesn’t look like anything we’ve shown here for a while, it...
MACOMB, IL
wcbu.org

'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'

A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
theproxyreport.com

WIU to hold Active Shooter Seminar for students, staff

MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3)- An Active Shooter information session is coming to Western Illinois University on Monday, Nov. 14. The Office of Public Safety, along with the Department of Health Sciences and Social Work students will host ‘Run, Hide, Fight’. The event will take place in Stipes hall, Room 501 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Owners plan Green Gables comeback with new features, same old charm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Months after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire, the husband-wife owners of Green Gables are planning to rebuild the green staple. Green Gables has been in the family of Amy Tague for three generations. Her grandparents first opened it in 1952. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Now, they have the unusual opportunity of reinventing the restaurant from the ground up.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle

Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL

