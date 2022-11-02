Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.

