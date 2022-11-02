Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello

Read full article on original website
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
19-year-old shot to death in his car was killed by backseat robber, say Kennewick police
Investigators believe Chavez was shot by someone wanting to buy vape pens.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy…
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Creston (Creston, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Creston. The crash happened on US 2 near Creston in extremely foggy conditions. Washington State Patrol stated that a school bus and ambulance were involved in the crash. A passenger in the ambulance sustained injuries. No other injuries were reported. The...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
KHQ Right Now
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
Pair of Suspects Sought on Serious Charges by KPD
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate these two suspects. Kennewick Police say the two, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos (left image), and 21-year-old Anthony Salvador Hernandez is wanted by authorities. Santos is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest & Assault 4th Degree charges,...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
Witness claims Tri-Cities man accused of murder was trying to stop a vicious attack
Documents show the home of the man killed was already under FBI surveillance.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3097 Traffic Hazard. 05:36:20. Incident Address: ELBERTON RD; GARFIELD, WA 99130. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of two trees across the roadway. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3098 Traffic Hazard. 05:40:01. Incident Address: OLD...
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge
PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man with Several Outstanding Warrants Arrested in Grant County After Being Tracked Down by K9 Edo
GRANT COUNTY, WA - A 21-year-old Quincy, WA man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to evade capture for several outstanding warrants and crimes. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Caiden Stephens was tracked down by K9 Edo and found hiding in a pumphouse behind a home. A press...
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
Scammer took seconds to install credit card skimmer at busy Tri-Cities Wal-Mart
Police believe the skimmer was there more more than 24 hours.
